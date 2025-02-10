Monday, February 10, 2025
 
Divers Investigating Aircraft Debris

Source: NTSB

Divers from the FBI continue are investigating multiple underwater targets in the Potomac River that could be additional aircraft debris from the collision between a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) RJ Aviation (Bombardier) CRJ700 and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 airplane operated as American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan Washington National Airport and the US Army helicopter collided at 8:47 p.m. ET on January 29, 2025, killing 67 people.

Additional larger pieces of wreckage identified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration TopoBathy lidar survey were recovered by the crane and are being offloaded and brought to a secure location for documentation.

NTSB investigators continued to document the helicopter wreckage. Several components were removed from the wreckage and arrangements are being made for detailed follow up examination.

