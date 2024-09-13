Friday, September 13, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 13, 2024

Divers Recover Video Equipment from Mike Lynch’s Sunken Yacht

(Photo: Italian Coast Guard)

(Photo: Italian Coast Guard)

Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off Sicily last month, killing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six other people, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The recovery of the equipment could help explain why the British-flagged Bayesian went down during a severe and sudden storm off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, on Aug. 19 - an event that has puzzled naval experts.

Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, four guests and the cook died when the 56-meter-long (184-foot) yacht capsized and sank within minutes. Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, survived and were rescued by a nearby vessel that was unscathed.

The highly specialized divers are combing the wreck on behalf of prosecutors investigating the sinking.

Late on Thursday, they recovered parts of the deck, computer material, video surveillance systems, hard drives and various other equipment, the source said. The electronic devices will be sent to specialized labs outside of Sicily to check their condition and possibly recover data, the source added.

Daniele Governale, a coast guard official in Palermo, said the divers were using a hyperbaric chamber that allowed them to make repeated dives of up to 40 minutes.

The coast guard took underwater images with a remotely operated vehicle that will help draw up a plan to salvage the yacht.

Three crew members, including New Zealand captain James Cutfield, are under investigation for manslaughter and shipwreck. Being investigated does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will follow.

Prosecutors have said their investigation will take time, and will require the wreck to be pulled up from the sea bed. The Bayesian is lying on its right side, at a depth of around 50 meters.


(Reuters - Reporting by Wladimir Pantaleone, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Alvise Armellini and Timothy Heritage)

Related News

(Photo: HII)

HII Delivers REMUS 620 UUVs to NOAA

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division has built and delivered two REMUS 620…

OPT's next-gen PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT Concludes Next-Gen PowerBuoy Ocean Trials

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has completed more than four months of offshore testing of its next generation PowerBuoy in…

(Photo: Kongsberg Discovery)

HUGIN Endurance AUV Smashes Records in Multi-week Fully Autonomous Mission

Kongsberg Discovery is reporting a major achievement in the field of autonomous underwater technology with its latest milestone…

© dejavudesigns / Adobe Stock

Russian 'Spy Whale' Hvaldimir Found Dead Near Norway

A beluga whale that was suspected of spying for Russia after being discovered in Norwegian waters five years ago has been found dead…

(Photo: Photo: Phoenix International Holdings)

Phoenix Divers Complete Underwater Inspection at Talos' Thunderhawk Platform

A commercial dive crew from Phoenix International Holdings recently completed an underwater inspection in lieu of drydocking…

Paula Mendonça, Executive Director of the Ocean Startup Project. Image courtesy Ocean Startup Project

Apply Now for the Fourth Ocean Startup Challenge

The Ocean Startup Project announced the launch of its fourth Ocean Startup Challenge, encouraging innovators and entrepreneurs…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Notes
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Master Captain of Towing Vessels

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news