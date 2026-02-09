 
New Wave Media

February 9, 2026

NUWC Division Newport Looks to Build Partnerships, Hosts Rhode Island Commerce Officials

© NUWC

© NUWC

As the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport looks to expand on its “Mastery of the Seas at All Depths” strategic vision, collaborating with industry partners will be a vital piece to success. To that end, the command hosted Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor for discussions and tours at the warfare center on January 16.

Also visiting Division Newport were James Bennett, president and chief executive officer of the R.I. Commerce Corp.; Christopher Albert, the state director for U.S. Sen. Jack Reed; and Kevin Czinger, founder and executive chairman of Divergent Technologies, a California-based additive manufacturing company.

In fiscal year 2025, Division Newport executed 2,370 contract actions worth $1.27 billion in obligations, including $300 million small business obligations. Stephen Lamb, head of the Contracts Department, said his group is exploring more nontraditional methods, including the use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA) and Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO), to “diversify the players on the field that make everything happen.”

Division Newport has more than 100 Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) in place with various organizations and maintains a relationship with the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC), which drives cross-organization partnerships around innovation and prototyping to the mutual benefit of the commercial and defense communities. Of the roughly 300 UTIC member organizations, 20 are located in Rhode Island.

Partnerships will be key as Division Newport embarks on its 10-year strategic vision that centers on closing kill chains by advancing defined Capability Focus Areas (CFAs). These areas include subsea and seabed warfare, assured communications and undersea robotic and autonomous systems.

As the Department of War drives reforms within its acquisition process, a move aimed at prioritizing speed and flexibility in technology delivery, Division Newport leadership understands the importance of collaboration to meet its goals and visions.

After briefings with Division Newport leadership, the tour group visited Torpedo Alley and the Propulsion Test Facility, where Doug Arnold of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department, provided a brief history of the warfare center’s involvement with torpedo development and an overview of the U.S. Navy’s only land-based facility for full system mechanical testing for torpedoes and other underwater systems. 

Eric Warner, a mechanical engineer in the USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department, explained the work done in the Mechanics of Materials Laboratory before the tour wrapped up with a stop in the Anechoic Chamber, a dual-use facility for advanced studies in active noise and vibration cancellation.

Divergent Technologies, founded in 2014, started as a company devoted to revolutionizing the manufacturing of automobiles, but has moved into the defense realm, particularly with the design and engineering of U.S. Navy missiles.

Related News

Copyright piter2121/AdobeStock

Kongsberg Gruppen Q4 Beats Forecast

Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen reported a bigger than expected rise in operating profit for the fourth quarter and said its order…

© BOEM

BOEM Publishes Final Notice of Sale for Cook Inlet Lease Sale

As part of a broader effort to unleash American energy by encouraging oil and gas exploration and production on federal lands and waters…

Image copyright Jenna Plank – BAS

Polar Research Vessel Gets Nav System Refit

Anschütz completed refit of Integrated Navigation System for RRS Sir David AttenboroughSince entering service in 2021, the…

© Adobe Stock/Velizar Gordeev

NOAA Accelerates Permitting Timeline for Deep Seabed Mining Applications

NOAA announced revisions to the regulations for exploration licenses and commercial recovery permit applications under the…

© SUBCO

SUBCO Announces APX East Australia to US Express Hypercable

SUBCO announced its latest submarine cable project, APX East, a new express hypercable between Australia and the United States…

A graphic representing the U.S. Coast Guard’s new Office of Rapid Response and Prototyping (CG-RAPTOR), launched to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative technology for enhanced maritime operations. CG-RAPTOR supports Force Design 2028, driving rapid solutions to empower Coast Guard personnel and strengthen mission success. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy graphic)

U.S. Coast Guard Launches RAPTOR to Identify Maritime Defense Solutions

The U.S. Coast Guard has unveiled a rapid-response approach that identifies, prototypes and delivers breakthrough technologies…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news