Draft Decision Rejects Taranaki Seabed Mining Application

Greenpeace along with iwi and environmental groups are calling the decision to reject Trans-Tasman Resources’ proposal to mine the Taranaki seafloor a massive win for people power and the ocean.

In a draft decision, released last week, the Fast Track expert panel declined the Australian company’s application to mine the seabed in the South Taranaki Bight, finding it would likely cause material harm to marine ecosystems and threatened species like pygmy blue whales and penguins. It concluded it could not be safely managed, even with conditions attached.

Greenpeace Aotearoa seabed mining spokesperson Juressa Lee says: “This is the outcome we have been fighting for over 12 years. It shows exactly what happens when communities, iwi, experts and ocean protectors stand together.”

Nearly 60,000 people around Aotearoa signed petitions calling for an outright ban on seabed mining in Aotearoa.



