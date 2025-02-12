Thursday, February 13, 2025
 
Drydock Avoided with In-Water Dry Environment Repairs

Cofferdam images courtesy of Subsea Global Solutions

Subsea Global Solutions has successfully executed a complex in-water thruster installation and rudder bushing replacement, eliminating the need for drydocking and ensuring the vessel remained on schedule.

Originally planned for drydock, the repairs were expedited in-water when drydocking availability did not align with the vessel’s operational needs. Subsea Global Solutions was selected based on its extensive experience with in-water technical repairs and its history of successful projects for the client.

The project was executed in Portland, Oregon, with support from multiple Subsea Global Solutions locations, including Long Beach, Port Angeles, Miami and Houston. The operation required round-the-clock shifts, with multiple teams working simultaneously on the cofferdam fabrication, thruster installation and rudder bushing replacement.

A key component of the repair was the engineering and onsite fabrication of a custom reusable cofferdam to create a dry environment for the rudder bushing replacement. The massive cofferdam, weighing over 51 metric tons and generating 300 metric tons of buoyant force, fully encapsulated the 43.5-metric-ton rudder, allowing for a precise and controlled repair. It is one of the largest known cofferdams of its kind.

Despite challenging weather conditions, in-water currents and limited visibility, Subsea Global Solutions’ expert dive teams executed the repairs with precision, ensuring the vessel could return to service without delay.

