October 4, 2023

OSIL Buoy for Dublin City University Project

Image courtesy OSIL

Image courtesy OSIL

A multidisciplinary data buoy platform manufactured by Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has been installed in Dublin Bay as part of the PREDICT multidisciplinary project. This project will provide a coordinated program of coastal ocean observations that will be used to validate, calibrate and extract as much information as possible from satellite earth observation data as an experimental proof of concept with the aim of generating AI models that can be used to predict environmental change in a range of environments.

The 1.9m OSIL Fulmar buoy is recording and transmitting a variety of environmental parameters including salinity, temperature, pH, partial pressure of CO2, turbidity, dissolved oxygen and chlorophyll, in addition to a full suite of meteorological measurements.

Data from the buoy is relayed via GSM, with an Iridium satellite Short Burst Data back-up. The data is immediately available to the public via a web portal, and data from all sources will soon be publicly available on the easy to use PREDICT Data Portal. The environmental data is catalogued, mapped & displayed in an interactive web environment, facilitating collaboration and partnership planning.

The intention is to predict and assess coastal vulnerability by systematic and sustained monitoring of physical, chemical and biological processes occurring in coastal zones, by integrating mathematical modelling, remote and in-situ sensing, physical and chemical oceanography and seabed mapping from various sources including the Dublin Bay buoy. These models will then contribute to future planning in a diversity of areas such as coastal mapping, flooding prediction, marine habitats and fisheries, climate change, environmental protection and policy.

