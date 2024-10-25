ECHO81 and USME Partner to Bring Kongsberg Discovery’s Multibeam Tech to the US

ECHO81, a provider of hydrographic solutions, and Universal Sonar Mount Equipment (USME), a specialist in sonar mounting equipment, announced a partnership to deliver Kongsberg’s state-of-the-art Multibeam Technology to clients across the United States.

This collaboration brings together two companies with a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. ECHO81's expertise in hydrographic solutions combined with USME's superior mounting solutions will provide clients with a seamless and powerful experience when utilizing Kongsberg's advanced Multibeam Echosounders.

"This partnership will allow ECHO81 to leverage USM’s superior mounting solutions, while also expanding our sales and support network given our recent addition of Kongsberg’s Multibeam Echosounders to our product portfolio," said Damon Wolfe, President of ECHO81. "We're excited to collaborate with USME to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional support to our clients.”

Brent Von Twistern, CEO of USME, added, “We are eager to partner with ECHO81 to deliver Kongsberg’s Multibeam Echosounder solutions to our clients here in the USA. ECHO81’s support offers the scalability required to maintain the expansive growth we anticipate in the market.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the marine technology sector, empowering clients across various industries with access to the most advanced underwater exploration tools available. Together, ECHO81 and USME are poised to drive innovation and growth in the US market, setting a new standard for excellence in hydrographic solutions.