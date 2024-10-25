 
New Wave Media

October 25, 2024

ECHO81 and USME Partner to Bring Kongsberg Discovery’s Multibeam Tech to the US

(Image: ECHO81)

(Image: ECHO81)

ECHO81, a provider of hydrographic solutions, and Universal Sonar Mount Equipment (USME), a specialist in sonar mounting equipment, announced a partnership to deliver Kongsberg’s state-of-the-art Multibeam Technology to clients across the United States.

This collaboration brings together two companies with a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. ECHO81's expertise in hydrographic solutions combined with USME's superior mounting solutions will provide clients with a seamless and powerful experience when utilizing Kongsberg's advanced Multibeam Echosounders.

"This partnership will allow ECHO81 to leverage USM’s superior mounting solutions, while also expanding our sales and support network given our recent addition of Kongsberg’s Multibeam Echosounders to our product portfolio," said Damon Wolfe, President of ECHO81. "We're excited to collaborate with USME to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional support to our clients.”

Brent Von Twistern, CEO of USME, added, “We are eager to partner with ECHO81 to deliver Kongsberg’s Multibeam Echosounder solutions to our clients here in the USA. ECHO81’s support offers the scalability required to maintain the expansive growth we anticipate in the market.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the marine technology sector, empowering clients across various industries with access to the most advanced underwater exploration tools available. Together, ECHO81 and USME are poised to drive innovation and growth in the US market, setting a new standard for excellence in hydrographic solutions.

Related News

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Sells Wave Energy Unit for Taiwanese Pilot Project

Eco Wave Power has signed an agreement for the sale of the first wave energy generation unit with I-Ke International Ocean Energy…

Copyright Annawet boongurd/AdobeStock

Underwater Noise Reduction Guidance from BIMCO, ICS

BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have developed a guide which aims to help the shipping industry understand…

(Image: TCarta)

Satellite-based Solution Helps to Prevent Ship Groundings in Coastal Waters

Recent incidents of naval and commercial vessels running aground have underscored the inherent risks of operating in shallow…

Image courtesy Exail

Exail to develop French Navy Ultra-Deepwater AUV

The French defense procurement agency (DGA) is to provide the French Navy with its first sovereign ultradeep-sea exploration…

Imagenex, with the DT360xi, a 360 degree multi beam profiler designed for large pipe and tunnel surveys. Photo Celia Konowe

Oceans 2024: A Subsea Technology Showcase

The 2024 Oceans Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia provided a unique glance into the newest innovations in the maritime sector.

Collaboration at the Co. Innovation Centre. © JAC Marketing Agency

Technology Time - Newfoundland & Labrador Style

In the market for innovative maritime, offshore and subsea technology? If so, it’s a good bet that your colleagues in Newfoundland…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Going with the Flow
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news