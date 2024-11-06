Wednesday, November 6, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 6, 2024

ECOsubsea's Next-Gen Hull Cleaning Robot is Ready for Action

ECOsubsea's sustainable hull-cleaning service vessel alongside the products tanker Maersk Callao in the Singapore anchorage. Image courtesy ECOsubsea

ECOsubsea's sustainable hull-cleaning service vessel alongside the products tanker Maersk Callao in the Singapore anchorage. Image courtesy ECOsubsea

ECOsubsea launched its Ultra High Efficiency Hull Cleaning Service (UHEHCS) in Singapore, introducing its new ROV. According to the company, tests showed the ROV operates 10 times faster than conventional cleaning methods. "We cleaned a fully laden capesize vessel, with an 18-m draft, in just four hours," said ECOsubsea CEO Tor Østervold.

Golden Ocean’s Head of Global Operations, Tord Brath, said: "ECOsubsea’s ROV demonstrated impressive speeds and enhanced safety with minimal human intervention. This innovation exemplifies how efficient solutions align with sustainability goals, making it a forward-thinking choice for shipping companies."

ECOsubsea completed its debut commercial clean on the Odfjell tanker Bow Cedar in two hours. "Deployment time from docking alongside Bow Cedar to starting cleaning operation was about seven minutes," Østervold noted.

The ROV’s efficiency enables hull cleaning during bunkering without prolonging port stays. "Our ROV operates in over 2 knots of current, where divers face extreme hazards at even 1 knot," Østervold said. "This efficiency gap offers major time and cost benefits."

Odfjell Tankers’ Port Captain for Asia Pacific, Odd Arne Hansen, said "Increased efficiency due to operational speed; ability to work in conditions unsafe for divers; reduced risk to personnel; increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower environmental impact through sediment collection and filtration."

The company chartered Eng Hup Shipping’s largest vessel, extensively modifying it with a purpose-built ROV Launch & Recovery System (LARS), operator station and a 75-cbm filtration unit. ECOsubsea is also collaborating with waste-management firm Mencast to process collected biowaste.

With more than 5,000 ships signed up for cleaning during the initial licensing period, ECOsubsea aims to establish a global network of ROVs. 

"Conventional hull cleaning has been a transactional service with varied quality. We aim to be the one-stop shop for sustainable hull cleaning, delivering consistent quality worldwide," Østervold said.

(From left) Tor Østervold and Klaus Østervold of ECOsubsea, Arne-Kjetil Lian (Department Manager for Innovation Norway, Singapore), Kenneth Lim (Assistand Chief Executive at the MPA), Leif Trana, Norway's Ambassador to Singapore, and Ole Christian Troland and Silje English of ECOsubsea. Image courtesy ECOsubsea

Related News

The initial deployment of the IQNS system is now underway (Credit: Greensea IQ)

Greensea IQ Lands $2.8M Contract for US Navy’s ROV Defender Platform Upgrade

Marine robotics specialist Greensea IQ has secured a $2.79 million contract through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and…

Seaeye SR20 eWROV (Credit: Saab UK)

Saab’s All-Electric Work Class Seaeye SR20 ROV Aces Water Trials

Saab UK has completed inshore water testing of the Seaeye SR20 eWROV, its most advanced fully-electric work-class remotely…

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

China Seizes Underwater “Lighthouses”

China's Ministry of State Security said on Tuesday that it had retrieved spying devices both on the ocean surface and in the depths of the sea…

The main types of FOWT support structure covered within the Recommended Practice (Image: Lloyd's Register)

LR Publishes Recommended Practices for Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Support Structures

Lloyd's Register (LR) has published its first Recommended Practice (RP) for Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Support Structures.

Photo: Blueye Robotics

Norwegian Coast Guard Adopts ROV for Inspection Duties

The Norwegian Coast Guard is harnessing ROV technology to improve its operational efficiency and safety.Aboard the Coast Guard vessel KV Bjørnøya…

Antje Boetius (Photo: MBARI)

MBARI Names Antje Boetius President and CEO

Prominent deep-sea polar biologist Antje Boetius will take over as president and CEO of MBARI, a private, non-profit oceanographic…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Clearing Data Processing Bottlenecks
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news