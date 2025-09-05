Friday, September 5, 2025
 
SEAVORIAN Group Acquries MAPPEM Geophysics

SEAVORIAN Group, with its subsidiaries RTSYS and NEOTEK, announced the acquisition of MAPPEM Geophysics, a French company specializing in marine and underwater geophysical studies and services.

Founded in 2015, MAPPEM Geophysics, based in Saint-Renan, Finistère, has developed a broad range of services focused on the use of electromagnetics for electrical resistivity imaging, the detection of buried objects such as mines, and the measurement of electromagnetic fields produced by infrastructures such as offshore wind farms and submarine cables.

Jean-François d’EU, Managing Director of MAPPEM, will continue to develop the company within SEAVORIAN, and Pascal TARITS, associate of the company, will bring his expertise to the group’s Scientific Committee.

