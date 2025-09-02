Tuesday, September 2, 2025
 
Tritech Joins Ward as EVP

Steve Ward. © Tritech

Steve Ward has been appointed Executive Vice President with responsibility for Tritech International Ltd, part of the General Oceans Group.

Steve joins Tritech with extensive marine technology experience, including 8 years in leadership roles within the Atlas Elektronik Group. He has a background in the defense sector with strong ties to Navies across the world. Steve’s forward thinking approach to leadership, as well as international experience, comes at a great time for Tritech, who are experiencing a strong period of growth.

“As a provider of robust sonar solutions, Tritech International’s products are at the forefront of making the subsea environment a safer place to work through the use of remote and autonomous systems. I’m looking forward to supporting the team in their growth plans by meeting our customers’ expectations for state of the art, robust and reliable imaging products," said Steve. "I see a great future for Tritech as part of the General Oceans family of companies, and I’m excited to join them at this important stage in the company’s history.”

Steve takes over from Bruce Hardy who has been interim General Manager at Tritech in addition to his role as Sales and Marketing Director since March 2025. Bruce has now returned to his position as Sales and Marketing Director and continues to be based in Aberdeen.

