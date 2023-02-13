EdgeTech Announces Major Order from ECHO81

EdgeTech said it received a 'significant' order from ECHO81 for its 6205s2 Bathymetry Systems, 4205 & 4125 Side Scan Sonar Systems, 3400-OTS Sub-Bottom Profilers, and 2050-DSS combined Side Scan & Sub-Bottom deep tow systems. The order, valued at more than $2 million, will be available for direct purchases from ECHO81.

CHO81 is EdgeTech's exclusive partner and distributor in the U.S. and Latin America for the 6205s2 and 3400 product lines. In late 2022, ECHO81 also purchased EdgeTech's 3000m rated deep tow system, Model 2300, which is equipped with advanced Bathymetry, Side Scan, and Sub-Bottom sensors, as well as INS and USBL systems. To further enhance its Sub-Bottom Profilers arsenal, EdgeTech supplied ECHO81 with its new and improved low-frequency sub-bottom profiler model SB-0512e in December of last year.