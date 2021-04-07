 
EdgeTech Debuts Pair of Pole Mount Sub-Bottom Profiling Systems

EdgeTech introduces two new Pole Mount Sub-Bottom Profilers to its family of 3400 Sub-Bottom Profiling Systems.

The new Ultra-Lightweight Shallow Water and Lightweight Shallow Water over-the-side pole mount 3400-OTS systems transmits wide band Frequency Modulated (FM) pulses using EdgeTech’s Full Spectrum CHIRP technology. The systems use flat multi-channel hydrophone arrays to generate high resolution images of the sub-bottom stratigraphy in oceans, lakes, and rivers and provides excellent penetration in various bottom types. The 3400-OTS receiver array is segmented for standard sub-bottom profiling operations or “pipeline” mode for optimal location and imaging of buried pipelines or cables. 

The system offers real-time reflection coefficient measurements. This function of the EdgeTech sub-bottom profiler system is designed to provide users the ability to collect complex ‘analytic’ data using linear system architecture to measure sediment reflection and analyze sediment type determination. Additionally, the system has discrete transmit and receive channels allowing for continuous data collection resulting in a high ping rate particularly important for construction and pipeline surveys.

The lightweight 3400-OTS systems are ideal for shallow water surveys using small boats of opportunity. The sub-bottom profiling systems come as a complete package including EdgeTech’s DISCOVER sub-bottom acquisition & processing software. The 3400-OTS can also be interfaced to 3rd party software.

