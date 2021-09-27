EdgeTech Debuts Nadir Gap-Fill Sonar

EdgeTech introduced a new method to provide nadir gap coverage on the EdgeTech 2205 sonar platforms. Complementing this new technology is SonarWiz from Chesapeake Technology, providing a software solution to support processing and mosaicking the new gap fill solution.

The 2205 system with gap-fill technology was designed specifically for hosted platforms operating in shallow water or within close proximity to the bottom. The sonar is suited for Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV/ AUV). The new 2205 system is available in a number of dual and tri-frequency configurations and the gap fill technology is available in a number of frequency options. The most popular frequency set, the 850kHz and 1600kHz dual frequency combination, is ideal for high resolution side scan sonar surveys where the nadir gap can now be filled with data while the vehicle performs single pass survey operations.

Unique to EdgeTech’s gap-fill solution is the ability to “see” the nadir gap from both the left and right sides, providing shadows from either direction, as well as in a three-dimensional aspect in the nadir gap. Gap fill shadows are perpendicular to the vehicle’s path and consistent with traditional side scan methods enabling easy interpretation of data. Additionally, gap fill data in the 2205 system is coincident with the side scan data and is therefore geospatially the same, unlike other solutions that look forward and across the vehicle path making target positions between the side scan and gap fill data less robust. The area directly below the vehicle, until now often lacking in coverage, can now be viewed with the gap data mosaicked right into the main sidescan sonar display using SonarWiz.

This modular unit can be configured, based on the customers’ application, to collect side scan sonar imagery, sub-bottom profiles and bathymetric data, singly or in concert with one another. The system is available either as packaged 2205 electronics enclosed in a pressure vessel, or alternatively the core electronics can be provided as boards mounted onto a chassis so the customer can integrate the system into their vehicle’s dry electronics area. Two transducer arrays, one on each side of the vehicle, provide side scan sonar, gap-fill and bathymetry. Optional sub-bottom profiler is available as well. The system can operate independent of the hosted platform by simply storing the data, or it can be configured to autonomously interoperate with the vehicle during its mission.