Eidesvik-Agalas JV to Build New IMR Vessel on Charter with Reach Subsea

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Eidesvik Offshore, together with Norwegian shipowner Agalas, has entered into an agreement to build a new construction support vessel (CSV), which is on charter with Reach Subsea.

The newbuild will be equipped to perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work for subsea and offshore wind markets.

Equipped with methanol engines and a battery hybrid system, the vessel will be owned by an entity to be named Eidesvik Agalas AS, where Eidesvik will be the majority owner with 50.1%.

The remaining shares will be owned by Northern Norway shipowners Agalas.

Planned delivery for the vessel is early 2026, with an estimated build cost of $87.7 million (€ 81.5 million).

In addition, Eidesvik Agalas AS has been granted options for 4 additional vessels.

Upon completion the vessel is scheduled to commence on a 3 to 5-year time charter with Reach Subsea.

Eidsvik will have full management of the vessel, which is set to be built at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey, the company said.

“By renewing our fleet with a low emission, favorably priced and versatile vessel we confirm our ability to deliver on our strategy. This vessel, along with the options for 4 additional vessels, will increase our capacity and competitive edge in the future energy mix”, said CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo.

Together with designer NSK Ship Design, Agalas has developed a highly flexible vessel with state-of-the-art design, comfort and capabilities. The vessels measures 99.9 meres in overall length with a breadth of 21 meters, and can accommodate 100 people.

Equipped with a 150-metric tonne heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters she is well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work.

