April 14, 2020

Elbit Integrated TRAPS Onboard its Seagull USV

Elbit Systems Ltd. has announced the  integration of the Towed Reelable Active Passive Sonar (TRAPS) for Unmanned Surface Vessels (TRAPS-USV) onboard the company’s Seagull USV. 

The sea trials included multiple deployment and recovery cycles, towing at different speeds and transmission at various power levels.  

Integration of the TRAPS-USV enables the Seagull USV to perform Anti-Submarine Warfare operations on-the-move, substantially extending its operative range and further enhancing its flexibility. The integration of the TRAPS-USV follows the recent conversion for operation, by the Israeli Navy, of Helicopter Long-Range Active Sonar (HELRAS) dipping sonar onboard the Seagull USV.

TRAPS-USV is the compact and powerful low frequency towed sonar that was recently introduced by Geospectrum, the company’s Canadian wholly owned subsidiary.

