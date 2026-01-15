TGS Embarks on OBN Multi-Client Survey in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has embarked on next-generation multi-client long-offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition campaign, dubbed APEX 1, in the Gulf of America.

Node deployment for APEX 1 started in December 2025, and acquisition is expected to be completed in late second quarter of 2026. Early products are expected in the third quarter of 2026 and final data delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027.

According to TGS, APEX 1 sets a new benchmark for large-scale long offset multi-client seismic by deploying a denser node grid than previous ultra-long offset OBN programs and by being designed as a stand-alone exploration dataset, without reliance on underlying streamer seismic coverage.

APEX 1 is enabled by TGS’ Gemini enhanced frequency source and leverages the TGS’ expertise in long-offset OBN acquisition, processing, and Dynamic Matching FWI (DM-FWI). The combination of dense node spacing, ultra-long offsets, and advanced imaging workflows is designed to deliver a step-change in subsurface resolution, velocity accuracy, and geological confidence for exploration and appraisal.

The survey is expected to create a highly flexible, future-proof exploration dataset, supporting a wide range of geological objectives. TGS said the approach opens new opportunities for operators to deploy one of the industry’s most powerful exploration tools, not only in the Gulf of America, but also in other offshore basins worldwide.

The project is supported by industry funding.

“TGS continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in multi-client seismic. APEX 1 is the result of collaboration across the entire company, from acquisition and imaging to commercial and technology teams, and reflects our ability to listen to our customers and respond with innovative, high-impact solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.