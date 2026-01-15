Thursday, January 15, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 15, 2026

TGS Embarks on OBN Multi-Client Survey in Gulf of America

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has embarked on next-generation multi-client long-offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition campaign, dubbed APEX 1, in the Gulf of America.

Node deployment for APEX 1 started in December 2025, and acquisition is expected to be completed in late second quarter of 2026. Early products are expected in the third quarter of 2026 and final data delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027.

According to TGS, APEX 1 sets a new benchmark for large-scale long offset multi-client seismic by deploying a denser node grid than previous ultra-long offset OBN programs and by being designed as a stand-alone exploration dataset, without reliance on underlying streamer seismic coverage.

APEX 1 is enabled by TGS’ Gemini enhanced frequency source and leverages the TGS’ expertise in long-offset OBN acquisition, processing, and Dynamic Matching FWI (DM-FWI). The combination of dense node spacing, ultra-long offsets, and advanced imaging workflows is designed to deliver a step-change in subsurface resolution, velocity accuracy, and geological confidence for exploration and appraisal.

The survey is expected to create a highly flexible, future-proof exploration dataset, supporting a wide range of geological objectives. TGS said the approach opens new opportunities for operators to deploy one of the industry’s most powerful exploration tools, not only in the Gulf of America, but also in other offshore basins worldwide.

The project is supported by industry funding.

“TGS continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in multi-client seismic. APEX 1 is the result of collaboration across the entire company, from acquisition and imaging to commercial and technology teams, and reflects our ability to listen to our customers and respond with innovative, high-impact solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Gets On Board Integrated Multi-Client Data Project off Malta

Viridien has signed an agreement with the Government of Malta to invest in an integrated multi-client dataset for the country’s…

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity…

Viridien’s Malaysia multi-client reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien Kicks Off Multi-Client Reimaging Program off Malaysia

French seismic firm Viridien has announced a new basin-scale reimaging program within the hydrocarbon-prolific Balingian-Luconia-Baram basins…

© Savvapanf Photo/AdobeStock

Japan Tests Deep Seabed Mining of Rare-Earth Mud

Japan will conduct test mining of rare-earth-rich mud from the deep seabed off Minamitori Island, some 1,900 kilometres (1…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle Management

Saipem has obtained ISO 55001:2024 certification, the international standard for asset lifecycle management, marking a significant…

© Inna / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics, HighTide Team Up for Offshore Data Processing

Offshore wind industry suppliers Ocean Geophysics and HighTide have entered into a joint venture aimed at combining their seabed data processing…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Oceans Apart: Ice Moon Exploration Will Mirror Terrestrial Subsea Ops
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news