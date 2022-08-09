Wednesday, August 10, 2022
 
New Wave Media

August 9, 2022

Emergency Response Plans: Strohm's TCP Flowlines for Woodside's Scarborough Offshore Gas Field

Credit: Strohm

Credit: Strohm

Strohm, the developer of Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP) for offshore energy applications, has won a contract to manufacture and deliver two TCP flowlines for Australia-based Woodside Energy's giant Scarborough offshore gas project. 

The company said its technology would form an integral part of the relief well emergency response plans for the well construction phase of the Scarborough field development.

The development of the Scarborough field in the Exmouth sub-basin off the coast of Western Australia, will feature up to 13 subsea production wells to be constructed and tied-back to a floating platform moored in water 900 meters deep. Gas from the field will be processed at the expanded Pluto liquefied natural gas export facility near Karratha. In its entirety, the development represents an investment of US$12 billion (A$16.2 billion).

The emergency response system, with two TCP Flowlines of 600-meter lengths, will be stored onshore for timely deployment to the field in the event of a drilling-related source control incident. Two floating drill rigs would pump high-density kill fluid, using well kill manifolds on the seabed. The TCP Flowlines would be laid on the seabed to connect the manifolds, facilitating the comingling of kill fluid to a relief well.

This is the first time TCP has been chosen for this application. 

Strohm will deliver TCP Flowlines with each spooled onto storage and installation baskets which can be lowered to the seabed from a local Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) vessel of opportunity.

Strohm VP Middle East & Asia-Pacific, Fabienne Ellington said: “Having recently successfully installed a TCP Jumper for Woodside in its Julimar field, we are very proud our technology has been selected for their vital emergency response system. This collaboration further develops the strong working relationship between our two companies.”

Strohm Representative, Australia, Robby O’Sullivan added: “The Scarborough reservoir is one of Australia’s largest discoveries and is estimated to contain 11.1 trillion cubic feet (2P) of dry gas. TCP was chosen because it is a smoothbore, lightweight pipe and is easy to transport and deploy offshore making it ideal in the event of an emergency response situation. It is also very compact and can be safely stored on spools or pallets.

“This project is also important to our business as it increases Woodside Energy Ltd.’s familiarity with TCP for future consideration as it continues to evolve to higher specification materials and applications.”

Woodside Energy Well Delivery Manager Aaron McPhee said: “TCP Flowlines are another component in our suite of source control equipment for the Scarborough project. The technology allows us to implement a timely response as part of our source control plans.”



Related News

Image credit Valeport

Seagrass Monitoring to the Fore in South West England

A new, non-invasive method to measure and monitor seagrass biomass on the seabed around England’s South West coast is being…

(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Contract Offshore Brazil

Oceaneering International on Wednesday announced its Subsea Robotics segment has been awarded a service contract supporting…

Credit: TechnipEnergies

Technip Energies, X1 Wind, Partners to Deliver Important Floating Wind Project

The European Commission has chosen Technip Energies, X1 Wind, and a consortium of ten international entities, to deliver the NextFloat project…

Photo courtesy XOcean

CTO in Focus: “Stop, Listen & Think” - One-on-One with Shepard Smith, XOcean

From his nearly three-decade career at NOAA to hiking the Appalachian Trail, Shepard “Shep” Smith brings a broad base of…

Photo courtesy Anduril Industries

XLUUV: If You Build It, They Will Buy

In August, 2021, after years of delays, cost overruns, and rising tensions, the Australian government canceled a A$90 billion…

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

AXYS Technologies Inc.

AXYS Technologies Inc. (AXYS) is an ISO 9001-2015 registered Canadian company with over 47 years experience in the design, manufacture and installation of remote environmental monitoring systems worldwide. The AXYS legacy began with marine consulting contracts to Environment Canada for wave studies in 1974.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ferry Crew Member - Temporary

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Southport, NC, United States

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member - Temporary

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news