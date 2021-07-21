 
New Wave Media

July 21, 2021

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

  • Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)
  • Meet EMILY—officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard (pictured in the RIB Boat). This remote-controlled unmanned surface vehicle was recently used in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, to help disaster responders deliver medicine and other needed supplies. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix)
  • Photo courtesy Hydronalix
  • Photo courtesy Hydronalix
  • Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released) Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)
  • Meet EMILY—officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard (pictured in the RIB Boat). This remote-controlled unmanned surface vehicle was recently used in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, to help disaster responders deliver medicine and other needed supplies. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix) Meet EMILY—officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard (pictured in the RIB Boat). This remote-controlled unmanned surface vehicle was recently used in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, to help disaster responders deliver medicine and other needed supplies. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix)
  • Photo courtesy Hydronalix Photo courtesy Hydronalix
  • Photo courtesy Hydronalix Photo courtesy Hydronalix

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.

EMILY is the Emergency Integrated Life-saving Lanyard, made Hydronalix of Sahuarita, Ariz.  It is a rugged, light-weight flotation device for up to six people that can also bring them back to shore and safety. The remotely-controlled USV can be rapidly deployed from the shore, off a bridge, or from a boat or aircraft to help people in danger of drowning. 

EMILY was launched by Hydronalix CEO Tony Mulligan and Executive VP Bob Lautrup with a series of Navy sponsored Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) investments starting as far back as 2001.  Mulligan has continued to develop and extend the company’s technology and its EMILY product line to provide multiple solutions to a wider array of problems.  

The concept of a compact, battery-powered, water-jet propelled robot that’s designed to assist lifeguards in the event someone is drowning or in distress has become the basis for a number of other versions and capabilities, from gateway communications buoys, covert surveillance platforms, mine hunters and infrastructure inspection systems. 

“About 18 years ago I worked on STTRs and SBIRs with a small company, Advanced Ceramic Research (ACR), which made unmanned aircraft that were used in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Tony Brescia, a systems engineer with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Patuxent River, Md.  “Some of the aircraft systems and technologies we developed together are still flying with the Air Force and NOAA.”

Photo courtesy Hydronalix 

That small business was sold to a prime, and founder Mulligan, had a non-compete agreement that kept him out of UAVs.  But, Brescia said, the good ideas developed through the SBIR/STTR program have continued to evolve into more and better ideas.

Mulligan started another company that focused on unmanned surface vehicles.  Through the SBIR process of “extend derive and complete,” a number of the technologies that started out when Mulligan ran ACR continued to evolve and transition into work he was performing with his new company, Hydronalix.  That has helped the Navy and the military, but has led to commercial success for Hydronalix.  “The SBIR investments help us generate new technologies that create more growth on the commercial side.”

From those efforts came EMILY, just one of the products derived through this partnership with the Navy.  EMILY has captured the attention of the world, with hundreds of the lifesaving devices in use around the world.  The robotic system can reach people in distress faster than a swimmer or someone on a surfboard.  The brightly colored buoys weigh just 25 pounds and can travel at up to 22 miles per hours and a two-way radio, camera and lights for night missions. It can be thrown in the water, tossed off a boat or bridge, or dropped out of an airplane. The device has a tether so a swimmer in distress can grab it and be pulled to safety.

“This is not just for lifeguards,” said Paige Day, a retired fire chief who now works for Hydronalix.  “It’s for public safety agencies.  Not all police officers, firemen, fish and game wardens or park rangers are trained rescue swimmers, but they can perform a water rescue with this tool.”

The Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department in Oregon, which now has two EMILYs, used EMILY to save an entire family caught in a rip current in 2019.

 U.S. Marine Sgt. Hadden Sherman, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, assigned to 4th Platoon Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON), 1st EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistical Group, works with an AMY unmanned surface vehicle used for sea floor mapping and mine hunting, as part of Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robin Lewis)

Complete, derive and extend

SBIR encourages small businesses to “complete; derive; and extend,” and EMILY has done just that.  Hydronalix keeps finding new uses.  The EMILY USV is now being outfitted with different sensors that can conduct a variety of missions.   In addition to the remote-controlled rescue EMILY, there’s an autonomous SONAR Search and Rescue EMILY, Police EMILY, and SPEEDoo Water Sampling EMILY that can test sewage or industrial waste for hazardous substances or to monitor natural events such as a red tide bloom.

A more powerful model called Swiftwater EMILY is being used by the U.S. Border Patrol to rescue people in the strong current of the Rio Grande River along the U.S,/Mexican border.

While underwater surveys often require a ship and sophisticated equipment, Sonar EMILY can be packed up and delivered quickly to a disaster area and put to work right away.

“Sonar EMILY can be used to create sonar maps of the sea floor or look for bodies or missing objects,” said Mulligan.  “After Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas in 2019, we used EMILY at Marsh Harbor to survey the channel to enable ships to navigate into ports to deliver relief supplies, then moved on to Baker’s Bay on Great Guana Cay.”

Sonar EMILY is being used to monitor the integrity of bridges in Michigan.  The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has a fleet of them.

''Any time we have a major storm event, inspectors are required to go out and monitor these bridges to make sure they're safe and that nothing catastrophic is going to happen to them,'' said Chad Skrocki, assistant bridge engineer for MDOT's Bay Region. “'In the past, scour inspections were difficult, especially during periods where water was surging.  We wanted to come up with a method that was safe and easy for inspectors to use.  Using the USV is much safer and less labor-intensive than traditional inspection methods for detecting scour.  Sonar EMILY provides a great deal of information, in real time, to the inspector about what is occurring to the channel bottom below the water surface around the bridge substructures.  The preliminary inspections can become far more efficient and then, if needed, we can use manned inspections to verify the things we've found with the USVs.”

Casey Collings, an engineer and diver with the Great Lakes Engineering Group (GLEG), a company that does bridge inspections for MDOT, and actually bought a Sonar EMILY for themselves, said Sonar EMILY provides valuable intelligence before the divers enter the water, especially when the water visibility is low.  “We may still have to dive, but now we know what we’re getting into. We save a lot of time. More importantly, it’s really important for diver safety,” says Collings.

With Brescia’s help, the DoD Domestic Preparedness Support Initiative provided either EMILY, Swiftwater EMILY or Sonar EMILY to first responders in New York, New Orleans, Honolulu, Kauai, Houston, Denver, Washington, D.C., and Norfolk.  “The Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards have been our main testing group since around the 2011-2012 timeframe,” said Brescia.

 Photo courtesy Hydronalix

Virtually indestructible

“EMILY is made of Kevlar and aircraft-grade composites.  It can handle a 30-foot wave. It can be thrown out of a helicopter or off bridges, Mulligan said.  “It’s virtually indestructible.”

EMILY has been used in Mongolia and Kazakhstan during floods, in Indonesia for tsunami response, and in Greece to rescue migrants. 

With Office of Naval Research funding, EMILY has been upsized to a 65” and 75” Autonomous Mobile Bouy ISR platform called AMY with tracking cameras, radar, weather station, and sonar imaging. 

Most recently, EMILY, AMY, and a pair of other Hydronalix solutions--NIX and ADAPT—were used in demonstrations as part of the  BALTOPS 2021 multi-national military exercises conducted in June in and around  the Baltic Sea.

AMY is a general purpose USV that can be customized with sensors above and below the surface, such as radar, cameras and sonar.  It can also serve as a gateway buoy to relay information from underwater vehicles to networks above the surface.  At 145 lbs., NIX is about the same size as AMY, but is faster (20 knots-plus), has longer endurance (24 hours) and can carry cargo as well as sensors. 

The Hydronalix  UAV—ADAPT—complements the company’s boats.  ADAPT is low-cost (so much so it’s disposable), and can carry a small payload.  It requires no training or skill,” Mulligan said.  “You fly it with your cell phone.”

Photo courtesy Hydronalix

Related News

Forward fuselage of the 737 found on the seabed a week later. Image courtesy SEAMOR Marine Ltd.

Seamor Marine's Chinook ROV Helps Find Downed Cargo Jet off Hawaii

Seamor Marine’s Chinook ROV was used by Honolulu-based Sea Engineering, Inc. to help locate and survey a downed Boeing 737…

Photo courtesy Damen Shipyards Den Helder

HNLSM Snellius Modernization Complete, Ship Returns to RNLN

The hydrographic survey vessel HNLMS Snellius was returned to the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) following its midlife upgrade…

The Nortek Signature250 ADCP is deployed during a windfarm site survey undertaken by Partrac off the Orkney Islands, northern Scotland. Partrac chose the instrument because of its ability to provide highly accurate current profiling data out to 200 m, and wave height and direction data up to 150 m. Image courtesy Nortek

Case Study: Acoustic Tech Help Offshore Wind Industry Adapt

Nortek is supporting metocean survey and consulting company Partrac to provide floating windfarm developers with detailed…

Credit: Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Norwegian floating solar tech company Ocean Sun is working to retrieve its floating solar power plant that sank in Albania…

© Studio-FI/AdobeStock

As Big Oil Pushes into Offshore Wind, Seabed Lease Prices Will Rise

The world's largest offshore wind developer Orsted is concerned that Big Oil's eagerness to harness wind at sea could push…

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Havelock, NC, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news