ENL Endorses Propspeed Foulfree for WASSP Multibeam Transducers

Image courtesy ENL/Propspeed

Propspeed received an endorsement from Electronic Navigation Ltd. (ENL). The innovator in wide-angle sonar technology relied on by anglers and oceanographers alike, ENL has tested the Propspeed Foulfree foul-release coating and found it to be effective for keeping their transducers clean and free from marine growth.

“We installed our new WASSP wideband transducer on a 48-ft.Riviera in March 2020 and applied Foulfree,” said Gareth Hodson, managing director, ENL Group. “On the 4th of December, 2020 we hauled the boat out for hull maintenance, and there was no growth on the transducer. After a quick fresh water wash down the transducer was as good as new. We applied Foulfree to the entire transducer including the face of it. The performance of the WASSP worked as expected mapping the ocean at 20 knots! I have no hesitation in recommending the Propspeed product for all WASSP transducers.”

Designed to satisfy the needs of New Zealand lobster fishermen, WASSP’s success and potential was soon realized by a growing number of commercial fishermen. WASSP is wholly owned by ENL Group, New Zealand’s leading marine electronics company. Founded in 1945, ENL Group has earned a solid reputation for outstanding service, innovation and supply of quality marine electronic products worldwide.

