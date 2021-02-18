 
February 18, 2021

3t Energy Buys Petrofac's UK Training Business

Credit: 3t Energy

UK-based 3t Energy Group has agreed to buy oilfield services giant Petrofac's UK training business.

The purchase includes Petrofac’s Survival and Marine, Health and Safety, Fire, and Major Emergency Management capability and facilities in Scotland. The value of the acquisition is undisclosed.

3t Energy said the acquisition would expand its offering into marine & major emergency management training markets. 

"3t Energy will now become a supplier to Petrofac for its in-person UK training requirements, which consolidates it as the UK’s largest provider of global energy training services," 3t Energy said.

The purchase by 3t Energy is the Group’s fourth acquisition in three years, adding to its training businesses: 3t Transform (Learning technology & workforce development solutions) Survivex, and AIS (in-person, technology-enabled training for onshore, offshore, renewable & industrial markets) Drilling Systems (Software based drilling simulation).

Kevin Franklin, CEO of 3t Energy Group, says: “Buying Petrofac’s UK in-person training presence was an excellent opportunity that we had to explore.  It allows us to extend our customer offering and demonstrates our commitment to providing the very best training to the energy industry.”  

Mark Corrigan, Chairman of 3t Energy Group, said the deal would have a transformational impact on the Group.

He said: "The deal expands our portfolio of services and our training now reaches most parts of the energy eco-system, including the fast-growing renewables sector. The deal also perfectly complements our market-leading digital learning and workforce development technology, which is 3t Transform."

"As we all hope the world returns to some normality after a tumultuous 2020, we believe there will be a huge opportunity for us to grow our business further as companies and individuals focus on upskilling and core competencies to meet the challenges of the post-pandemic economy. This acquisition reinforces our capabilities as a leader in the sector,” Corrigan added.

