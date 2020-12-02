 
New Wave Media

December 2, 2020

Enhanced Drilling Tech for Vår Energi's Ops Offshore Norway

Credit: Enhanced Drilling

Credit: Enhanced Drilling

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has signed a framework agreement with drilling equipment firm Enhanced Drilling.

Under the agreement, Enhanced Drilling will provide Vår Energi with its Cutting Transportation System (CTS) and Riserless Mud Recovery (RMR) services on Vår Energi operated fields.

According to Enhanced Drilling, headquartered in Straume just outside of Bergen, Norway, the RMR system ensures all mud and cuttings are returned to the rig, with zero discharge to the sea. 

"The result is a safer and more stable top-hole, drilled with minimal environmental impact. CTS and RMR systems have been used on over 900 wells worldwide," Enhanced drilling said.

Enhanced Drilling's technology and services will be used on the Balder Field, Goliat Field, and various exploration wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"Enhanced Drilling’s CTS technology enables the operators to take cuttings, cement, mud, clay and other deposits away from the well in a safe and efficient matter and dump it on a designated location on seabed," Enhanced Drilling said.

Kjetil Lunde, who was appointed Enhanced Drilling’s CEO in October, said: "We are delighted that Vår Energi has chosen to use Enhanced Drilling’s technology and services for a number of their wells on the NCS. Another sign that our solutions and technologies are reliable and trusted."

 

Related News

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Expand Armada Fleet with 'World's Largest' Robotic Vessels

Marine and offshore survey company Ocean Infinity, which recently announced plans to build the world's largest fleet of unmanned…

PB3 PowerBuoy - Credit; OPT

OPT PowerBuoy Tested at DeepStar's 'Zero Carbon Power for Electric Subsea Operations' Project

Ocean energy technology developer Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has received a DeepStar project award to study the use of…

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Image Courtesy De Maas.

Aquaculture: Inside the De Maas’ Offshore Fish Farm

As attention increasingly turns to ocean health and sustainability, an innovative new fish farm solution was deployed earlier…

An artist rendering of the future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia-class will replace the Ohio-class submarines which are reaching their maximum extended service life. It is planned that the construction of USS Columbia (SSBN-826) will begin in in fiscal year 2021, with delivery in fiscal year 2028, and being on patrol in 2031. (Illustration: U.S. Navy)

General Dynamics Awarded $9.47 Bln Submarine Construction Contract

General Dynamics Corp was awarded a $9.47 billion contract for the construction of Columbia class submarines, moving the U.S.

Credit: ORE Catapult

In a World's First, Spider-like Robot Deployed on Offshore Wind Turbine

In what has been described as a "world's first" a spider-like robot recently achieved its first blade walk an offshore wind turbine in the UK…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DutchWorkboats BV

DutchWorkboats offers a range of smart survey boats under 15 meters. From a 7.5m trailerable cabin boat for fast inland surveys to 15m seagoing catamarans. Very effective boats that all highly relate to the Dutch standards of boat building. Real Dutch Workboats. Spec sheet

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Director of Supply Chain Management

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news