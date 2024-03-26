Enshore Subsea Welcomes Back World’s Most Powerful Subsea Trencher

Enshore Subsea has taken delivery of the 170 tonnes, 2200kW, T3200 subsea trencher, which is currently undergoing complete refurbishment at the firm's Blyth workshop ahead of planned series of projects.

The T3200, built in 2009 for Enshore Subsea’s original parent company DeepOcean, was managed and operated by the Enshore Subsea team for major global projects for 12 years after her build.

Now, the company has welcomed the trencher back following a management buyout of Enshore Subsea in April 2021.

The company is currently performing a four-month full strip down and rebuild operation for T3200, aiming to get it ready to begin operations in summer 2024.

“We’re delighted to have the T3200 in the Enshore Subsea asset bank again! Our trusted team of onshore and offshore personnel are experts in operating T3200 in some of the most challenging seabed conditions and, whilst we have been able to use her over the last three years, it was always our plan that she became a fully owned Enshore Subsea asset where we can maximize her full potential,” said Pierre Boyde, Enshore Subsea Managing Director.

With 3200 HP of effective trenching power T3200 is suitable for the burial of cables and pipelines in challenging ground conditions. T3200 has a track record of high-performance burials in both offshore wind and interconnectors segments.

Operating in water depths from 9 m through to 500 m with products up to 1300 mm in jetting mode, and 800 mm in cutting mode, the T3200 buries products in soil conditions up to 100kPa in jetting mode and up to 40,000kPa (40 MPA UCS) in cutting mode.

“We are seeing a substantial growth in hard ground trenching enquiries where clients are looking for a deeper burial in harder ground, the T3200 is the perfect fit for these projects,” added Boyde.