 
New Wave Media

June 9, 2020

Equinor Sanctions Sleipner Field Electrification

The Sleipner field in the North Sea. (Photo: Øyvind Gravås and Bo B. Randulff / Equinor ASA)

The Sleipner field in the North Sea. (Photo: Øyvind Gravås and Bo B. Randulff / Equinor ASA)

Norwegian energy company Equinor has made an investment decision to partly electrify the Sleipner field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Equinor, with its partners  Vår Energi, LOTOS and KUFPEC on Tuesday filed a revised plan for development and operation to the authorities.

The solution for the Sleipner field center will entail laying a new power cable from Sleipner to the Gina Krog platform, which will be tied into the area solution for power from shore on the Utsira High. During periods when the power need is greater than the capacity in the area solution, Sleipner will use gas turbines, like they do today, to cover the power need.

Anders Opedal, Equinor’s Executive Vice President for Technology, Projects and Drilling: “Today, we are pleased to submit development plans for Sleipner electrification that will provide both ripple effects and major new emission cuts on the Norwegian continental shelf. This investment will contribute to further develop the NCS toward the goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050."

“Yesterday’s gratifying news that broad political agreement has been reached on temporary adjustments in the petroleum tax will provide the industry with the predictability it needs to continue work on planned projects that will stimulate new investments and maintain activity in a challenging period,” says Opedal.





 

Illustration: Power from shore to the Utsira High and the Sleipner field center - Credit: Equinor.


According to Equinor, emissions savings from all the fields connected to the area solution on the Utsira High are estimated at around 1.15 million tonnes of CO₂ on average per year. Sleipner’s share of this reduction is expected to be more than 150,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually. The Business Sector’s NOx Fund will contribute up to NOK 430 million to realize partial electrification of Sleipner field center and the associated fields.

“Sleipner is an important field which contributes enormous values to Norwegian society. The field has also been at the very forefront of technological development and innovation, in part through capturing, injecting and storing more than 20 million tonnes of CO₂ since 1996. Therefore, it is extremely gratifying that the partners in the Sleipner licence have decided to further develop the field in line with our ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the NCS,” says Arne Sigve Nylund, Executive Vice President for Development & Production Norway.

In October 2019, the Johan Sverdrup licence, together with the partners in Gina Krog, Ivar Aasen, Edvard Grieg and Sleipner with its tie-in fields, reached agreement on allocation of shore-based power from the Utsira High. Power from shore to the area solution is part of the second phase of the Johan Sverdrup development, and will be designed with an additional capacity of 35 MW in order to meet more new power needs in the time ahead.

Aibel to carry out the work

Aibel was awarded a FEED contract (front-end engineering and design) in October 2019 to electrify Sleipner. This contract has now been expanded to an EPCIC contract (engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning).

The EPCIC contract is valued at around NOK 400 million and will yield about 170 man-years distributed over 2 years at Aibel’s office in Stavanger and at the yard in Haugesund. Equipment purchases from subcontractors are also expected to amount to around NOK 150 million. The contract is contingent on the authorities’ final approval of the amended plan for development and operation, Equinor said.

An investment decision has also been made for electrification of Gina Krog. This was a requirement from the authorities in connection with approval of the field’s plan for development and operation. The EPCIC contract to complete the work of electrifying Gina Krog has also been awarded to Aibel. The value of the contract is around NOK 160 million, and it will result in approx. 60 man-years distributed over 1.5 years, Equinor said.

To enable electrification of the Sleipner field, a 28-kilometre high voltage cable must be laid between Gina Krog and Sleipner. Gina Krog will be connected to Johan Sverdrup by a 62-kilometre high voltage cable. The contract for production and laying of cables has been awarded to the cable supplier NKT. NKT has already performed the work of laying the cable from Johan Sverdrup to the Gina Krog field.

Sleipner power from shore investment will be around NOK 850 million and Gina Krog NOK 640 million. The plan is to connect Sleipner and Gina Krog to the power from shore area solution to the Utsira High by the end of 2022.

(NOK 100 million ≈ USD 10,7 million)

Email

Related News

Image Credit: Proserv

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) has awarded Proserv a complete subsea controls system contract for IOG’s Core Project Phase…

WFS, SES Team Up in Subsea Cable Protection Space

WFS Technologies (WFS) and Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) have joined forces in the space of condition monitored cable protection…

Image Credit: Siemens

Siemens, Equinor Sign Safety and Automation Systems Deal

Siemens and Equinor have signed a framework agreement for the provision of safety and automation systems (SAS) for multiple…

Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian

Prysmian Targets Half of Sales from Low-Carbon Products by 2022

Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, pledged on Friday to raise the share of revenues from low carbon products to 50% by 2022 as part of plans t

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has unveiled a new SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine with 14-megawatt (MW)…

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

UK-based HydroWing and Dutch tidal energy developer Tocardo are working on a solution that will convert tidal energy into hydrogen…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

IMarEST

The Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology (IMarEST) is the leading professional membership body for the global marine community with 50 branches worldwide. Activities include Professional Membership; Corporate Membership (Marine Partners); policy consultations, advocacy and expert forums.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news