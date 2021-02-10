 
New Wave Media

February 10, 2021

Europe's Offshore Wind Investments to Keep Growing After Record Year

(Photo: Ørsted)

(Photo: Ørsted)

Offshore wind investments in the European Union and Britain in 2020 were more than double the level projected at the start of the year and should continue to grow in 2021, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The record 26.3 billion euros ($31.9 billion) invested in offshore wind projects in Europe last year was a figure not expected until 2025, Guy Brindley, financial analyst at Wind Europe, said.

"The investments we saw in 2020 were a lot higher than what we were expecting for the required build-out at this stage, so it is a very positive number," Brindley said.

Final investment decisions late in the year for projects like the Dogger Bank wind farm in the Netherlands boosted the final tally. Only around 10 to 15 offshore wind farm investment transactions a year are approved.

The two largest wind farms given the green light last year, Dogger Bank and Hollandse Kust Zuid, together raised almost 13 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in capital, about half the total amount.

Last year's boom in wind power projects in the EU and Britain came as countries work to meet climate targets and companies are incentivized to invest in renewables.

The increase in offshore wind farm investments during the coronavirus pandemic runs counter to the trend in conventional energy, and has hopefully "galvanized" companies into expanding investments in the future, Brindley said.

But while investment has been strong, construction and development of offshore wind farms have faced delays and complications due to the on-going pandemic.

The recent rise in the European carbon price should have an overall beneficial impact on future wind farm investments if prices remain stable in the medium- to long-term, Brindley said.

While price volatility can dissuade financial institutions from investments, a higher average base carbon and power price would raise the profitability of new investments, he said.


($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Jan Harvey)

Related News

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav was used on a SEA-KIT X class for DASA demonstration project. Photo from Sonardyne.

Autonomous Navigation – with or without GNSS

Use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) as operational tools in their own right is gaining increasing traction. From harbour…

Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy (file photo)

Shell Joins Floating Wind Project Offshore Ireland

Oil major Shell has this week signed an agreement to join a floating wind project in the Celtic Sea, offshore Ireland.The agreement…

A Polarcus seismic vessel - Credit: Eburlid/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 3.0

Seismic Surveyor Polarcus Sees Shares Nosedive as it Defaults on Debt Payment

Oslo-listed seismic surveyor Polarcus has defaulted on its bank loans and bonds, it said on Tuesday, sending the company's…

File Photo: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Winds Down Its UK Cable Lay & Trenching Business

Subsea services company DeepOcean has completed the wind-down of its UK Cable Lay & Trenching business.DeepOcean had in November…

Photo: Nortek

Acoustic Tech Used to prep for America's Cup

INEOS TEAM UK needed accurate measurements of speed through water while training for the America’s Cup in waters with complex current flows.

Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg's Cable Protection for Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

Swedish firm Trelleborg will provide cable protection for Jiangsu Qidong offshore wind project in China, under a contract…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VEMCO

VEMCO is the world leader in the design and manufacture of underwater acoustic telemetry monitoring and tracking systems used by researchers worldwide for behaviour, migration and positioning studies of aquatic animals in fresh and saltwater environments.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news