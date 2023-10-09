EverClean Launches EverClean IQ

EverClean’s “Always Clean” hull management service, which is designed to deliver maximum hull performance for commercial vessel owners, announced the launch of EverClean IQ.

EverClean IQ provides EverClean customers with insights into their vessels’ condition below the waterline by harnessing data collected during the cleaning operations. Using multiple sensors and cameras the cutting-edge robot accumulates valuable data on the ships while they are being serviced. The robots also have a system for recording brush pressure feedback, which the EverClean IQ system can cross reference with prior readings on the same area of the hull, which is confirmed by the robot’s highly accurate hull relative navigation system.

EverClean IQ not only manages the data, but it then processes it into clear and concise reports for the customers allowing users to see how their hull is changing over time by reporting on the condition of their hull in a single, easy to use interface.

EverClean IQ has set out to build the world’s most comprehensive data set on ship hull fouling, instigating a worldwide transition towards a universally embraced standard of always clean, and environmentally safe hulls. This includes establishing the framework for a digital validation process of clean hulls, enabling vessel owners to make more accurate and informed decisions about maintenance and performance.

Vessel owners and operators can join the EverClean fleet and step into an era of intelligent hull maintenance informed by EverClean IQ.