 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2025

Exail Announces Sale of USV to Oceanic Observatory of Madeira

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira's (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 USV. Credit: Exhail

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), following an international public tender. The USV will enhance OOM's capabilities in conducting full-ocean depth scientific and hydrographic surveys.

The DriX O-16, equipped with a Multibeam Echosounder (MBES), Exail Gaps M7 USBL, a biomass echosounder (EK80), and oceanographic sensors, will support underwater asset tracking and INS navigation updates, and will provide high-resolution seabed mapping and precise environmental monitoring in Madeira’s complex archipelagic conditions. The USV will enable advanced multi-robot collaboration missions, allowing coordination between USVs, ROVs, and AUVs.  Previously, the Institute has integrated Exail’s DriX H-8 and the R7 ROV into their research initiatives, showcasing its strategic vision for advancing robotic operations in ocean monitoring.

As the maritime operators move toward greater autonomy and sustainability, the DriX O-16 supports this evolution by offering an efficient, low-carbon alternative to conventional crewed vessels. Its hybrid propulsion system and optimized design help reduce fuel consumption and operational costs, while its autonomy enables safer and more resource-efficient missions. 

This acquisition is funded under the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP).

