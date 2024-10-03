Thursday, October 3, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 3, 2024

Exail to develop French Navy Ultra-Deepwater AUV

Image courtesy Exail

Image courtesy Exail

The French defense procurement agency (DGA) is to provide the French Navy with its first sovereign ultradeep-sea exploration and surveillance capability and has chosen Exail to supply a new AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) capable of operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters.

The French defense if premised on three pillars: "to know", "to monitor" and "to take action". AUVs will dedicated to the first two components, and ROVs for the third-one.

Exail has been selected to supply this new AUV, capable of operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters. This new underwater drone is based on the architecture of Ulyx, the AUV co-developed by Exail and Ifremer (French national institute for ocean science and technology ). The latter made its first dives to 6,000 meters during the autumn of 2023. The AUV will incorporate a number of Exail-designed and -manufactured components, including a Phins inertial navigation system and acoustic sensors, but will also be able to carry sensors from other suppliers in order to adapt the system to the missions to hand. The A6K-M AUV is the first of Exail's A6K deep-sea AUV range.

Related News

Illustration (Credit: Greensea IQ)

Greensea IQ Nets $1.9M NAVSEA Contract to Enhance ROV System

Greensea IQ has secured a Phase II contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to enhance the capabilities of a…

Image courtesy Fugro

Fugro Floating Lidar Gets Classification Nod

Classification society DNV completed the first-ever verification of a stage 3 floating LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) unit in Latin America…

L to R: Conrad Humphreys, Katherine Hill, John Siddorn (Credit: NOC)

MATS Spotlights UK's Future Marine Infrastructure for Its 10th Edition

The future direction of the UK’s marine research infrastructure and how to succeed in taking on solo global ocean challenges…

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

(Photo: Italian Coast Guard)

Divers Recover Video Equipment from Mike Lynch’s Sunken Yacht

Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off Sicily last month, killing…

© Olga Zarytska / Adobe Stock

Oceans Have Seasons Too – And Climate Change Could be Messing with Them

Britain’s seas are rich in wildlife, but many of its species can only be seen with a microscope. These are the plankton…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The art of surveying artificial reefs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news