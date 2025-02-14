Friday, February 14, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 14, 2025

Exail Enhances ROVs with Electromagnetic Sensing Tech

R7 Tetrapulse_Image_Exail

R7 Tetrapulse_Image_Exail

Exail selected Elwave’s advanced electromagnetic sensing technology to equip its R7 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for an undisclosed client. As part of this collaboration, Exail will integrate Elwave’s Tetrapulse sensors—powered by the innovative CEDAR (Controlled Electric Detection And Ranging) technology— into multiple R7 ROVs.

Enhanced target detection with electromagnetic sensing: This next-generation biomimicry sensing capability offers significant advantages in subaquatic electrical resistivity mapping. “In the context of target identification and neutralization missions, the integration of CEDAR technology enables superior operational performance in challenging environments, including turbid waters”, explained Gary Bagot, Sales Director at Elwave. The R7 ROVs equipped with Elwave‘s Tetrapulse sensors will improve the detection, localization, and characterization of both metallic and non- metallic underwater and buried targets, including steel, aluminum, and fiberglass composites.

The R7 ROV: A compact and versatile solution for underwater operations combining the agility of a mini-ROV with the capabilities of an observation-class system, the R7’s modular design supports a range of sensors, tools, and payloads. This versatility makes it particularly well-suited for underwater security missions, including hazardous terrain navigation, UXO detection, and disposal operations. “By integrating CEDAR technology into the R7 ROV, Exail and Elwave are delivering an advanced solution that strengthens operational effectiveness for underwater exploration, defense, and security applications” said Nicolas Astruc, ROV Managing Director at Exail. “This collaboration combines Exail’s expertise in maritime robotics with Elwave’s electromagnetic sensing technology to provide customers with a unique and powerful tool for operations in complex environments."

Related News

(Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign Books Its Largest ROV and Subsea Equipment Order to Date

Engineering firm Kystdesign has secured a contract to supply four work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and accompanying…

Dancing Krill

Chase, probe, embrace, flex, push. It’s probably too much information, but that is how krill mate.The behavior was recorded…

Image courtesy Glosten

Shipbuilding RFP Issued to Build Hydrogen-Hybrid Research Vessel

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography issued a request for proposals (RFP) to select a shipyard for the final…

The Supporter 6000 ROV (Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign to Deliver Advanced ROV to Dutch NIOZ

Engineering firm Kystdesign has a contract with the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ) for the construction…

Image courtesy Kathy A. Smith

PODCAST - Underwater Robotics: Giving Marine Scientists Superpowers

PODCAST: Fascinated by Shipwrecks - Episode 7 – Guest: Dr. Art Trembanis, University of Delaware According to marine scientist…

Source: Latvian Government

Another Baltic Undersea Cable Damaged

An undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden was damaged on Sunday, likely as a result of external influence, Latvia said…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2024
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news