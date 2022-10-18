Exail: A New (Old) Name in Subsea

ECA Group and iXblue join forces and become Exail

Following the acquisition of iXblue by Group Gorgé at the end of September, ECA Group and iXblue announced that both companies will be operating under a new joint brand: Exail.

Exail aims to be a global high-tech industrial champion specializing in robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace and photonics technologies, and according to Fabien Napolitano, CEO of iXblue, "Joining forces under a joint brand allows us to become a major global player capable of addressing new and larger markets, but also to federate our 1,500 employees around the same banner.”

Dominique Giannoni, CEO of ECA Group, added, “Our world is facing many challenges, whether they are security, environmental or societal. At Exail, we are convinced that the development of disruptive technologies will enable us to rise to these new challenges. By mastering cutting-edge technologies, we are at the heart of our clients' most complex missions. Whatever the environment, our robust components, products and systems will provide them with the utmost performance, reliability and safety, while our global team will support them as they face the most complex challenges, from the deep sea to outer space. Together, we will continue to create innovative solutions that help explore new territories, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and partners with our new enlarged offer.”

The new logo for the combined iXblue and ECA.