Groupe Gorgé Completes Its Acquisition of iXblue

French tech company Groupe Gorgé on Thursday announced it has finalized its acquisition of iXblue.

Notably, the deal brings together iXblue and ECA Group, creating a European high-tech industrial leader in the fields of robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace and photonics. The two companies will benefit from a global workforce of 1,500 people and will achieve an annual turnover of €250 million. Together, iXblue and ECA Group will provide customers with an offer ranging from components to complex systems to support critical missions in severe environments.

Fabien Napolitano, President & CEO of iXblue, said, "In addition to our complementary activities, both our companies share a common DNA centered around innovation and entrepreneurship. This acquisition by Groupe Gorgé, that puts iXblue and ECA Group under the same roof, will enable us to create new synergies and strengthen our capacity to invest in research and development to offer solutions that are always at the cutting edge of technology."

Dominique Giannoni, CEO of ECA Group, aded, "With the combination of the technological expertise and global footprint of the two companies, we will provide unmatched value to our customers through our comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions. This operation consolidates our leadership in our markets and offers excellent growth prospects. The teams of our two companies have already started working closely together. We see great development opportunities that we are eager to share with our customers.”