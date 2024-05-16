 
New Wave Media

May 16, 2024

Expro Acquires Drilling Tools and Wellbore Services Firm Coretrax

(Credit: Expro)

(Credit: Expro)

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has completed the acquisition of U.K. company Coretrax, expanding its market presence and product offerings.

The acquisition of Coretrax, from an investment group led by Buckthorn Partners, will enable Expro to expand its portfolio of well construction and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Total consideration paid at closing was comprised of $75 million of cash and 6.75 million newly issued Expro common shares. The effective date of closing was May 1, 2024, Expro said.

"Integrating Coretrax’s leading technologies will strengthen our current foothold in the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa and Middle East and North Africa regions and is expected to open new avenues for growth in North and Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

“We look forward to leveraging the complementary capabilities and customer relationships of Expro and Coretrax to deliver additional value to our customers and other stakeholders,” said Michael Jardon, Expro Chief Executive Officer.

 “This marks the beginning of a brand-new chapter for Coretrax as we unite with Expro to expand our capabilities. Completing this agreement means both organizations working in sync to take on the most complex well challenges.

“We are proud of our innovation-led approach, strong customer base and performance history as we join forces with Expro to create greater value for customers around the globe,” added John Fraser, CEO at Coretrax.

Related News

The South Arne area (Credit: INEOS E&P)

Rosetti Marino Hooks $9.6M INEOS Deal for North Sea Gas Platform

Italian contractor Rosetti Marino has secured a contract with INEOS E&P for front end engineering design (FEED) for an offshore high pressure…

(Credit: TenneT)

Hollandse Kust West Beta Export Cables to Come Ashore Next Week

The first export cable for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm will come ashore next week as the work progresses…

Kraken Robotics' KATFISH and ALARS systems (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.The…

Offshore pipeline installation © NickEyes / Adobe Stock

DNV's New Standard for Hybrid TCPs Set to Improve Deepwater Projects Reliability

DNV has released its latest standard, DNV-ST-F207 for hybrid thermoplastic composite flexible pipes (TCPs), which facilitates…

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Inks Deals for Three HVDC Offshore Wind Substations with Hitachi Energy and Aibel

German energy giant RWE has signed framework agreements with Hitachi Energy and Aibel for the joint supply of three high…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Hydrone-R Marks Subsea Milestone at Equinor’s Njord Field

Saipem’s underwater intervention drone Hydrone-R, currently operating on Equinor's Njord Field development project offshore Norway…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Hydrographic Assistant Survey Technician

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news