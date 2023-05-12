 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2023

PME Extends miniDOT Logger Range

Image courtesy Precision Measurement Engineering (PME)

Image courtesy Precision Measurement Engineering (PME)

In 2023, Precision Measurement Engineering (PME) increased the miniDOT Logger measurable depths to 300 meters; tripling the device’s original logging limits of 100 meters. The miniDOT Logger is a completely submersible instrument that logs dissolved oxygen and temperature measurements for applications such as lakes, rivers, streams, estuaries and coastal waters, as well as oceanographic research. The oxygen sensor is an optode that measures dissolved oxygen concentration in water through a fluorescence method. Data are recorded to an internal SD card. Operation of the miniDOT Logger such as setting the time and sample interval can be accomplished via the USB cable.

PME also offers an anti-fouling wiper compatible with the miniDOT Logger. The miniWIPER was designed in-house by PME engineers to have a wiper that is completely submersible, reliable and easy to use. The miniWIPER is intended to provide gentle brush action across the sensor and can wipe at intervals from once, every hour or once, every 24 hours. An anti-fouling copper plate is available to be placed on the miniDOT logger to increase wiper effectiveness. Internal software allows the user to set the wiping interval and check the battery voltage.
Image courtesy Precision Measurement Engineering (PME)

Related News

The agreement was signed by Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S and Xavier Génin, CEO of SeaOwl at the UAE Climate Tech Forum organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. ©ADNOC

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

ADNOC L&S, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi-based oil firm ADNOC, has signed an agreement with SeaOwl…

Dr. John Siddorn will take on the role ofChief Scientist and Director of Data, Science & Technology (DST), at NOC starting in July 2023. Photo courtesy NOC

Dr. Siddorn Tapped to Transform NOC Research Strategy

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) appointed Dr. John Siddorn as Chief Scientist and Director of Data, Science & Technology (DST)…

©EIVA

VIDEO: EIVA Launches ViperFish Survey ROTV for Hard-to-reach Areas

EIVA has launched a new remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) called ViperFish. The company says that the "all-in-one sensor…

Author Lilian Dove, at right, works with oceanographer Isa Rosso and marine technician Richard Thompson to prepare an oceangoing autonomous vehicle to take measurements in the Southern Ocean. (Photo: Linnah Neidel)

Scientists Find Rare Window Where Carbon Sinks Quickly Into the Deep Ocean

Looking out across the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, I can see whales and seabirds diving in and out of the water as they…

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

Teledyne Geospatial will bring its latest advancements in ocean mapping hardware and software solutions to Ocean Business 2023, being held at the National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK from April 18-20. Image courtesy Teledyne Geospatial

Teledyne to Debut New Marine Lidar Sensor for USVs

Teledyne Geospatial will bring its latest advancements in ocean mapping hardware and software solutions to Ocean Business 2023…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products & Technologies
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Laytime Analyst

● MARCURA

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news