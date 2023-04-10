Fairbanks Morse Defense, Caley Ocean Team on LARS
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) finalized a teaming agreement with Caley Ocean Systems, a Pryme Group Company, to pursue launch and recovery, and other naval mechanical handling opportunities.
This collaboration expands FMD's capabilities to provide best-in-class marine technologies while strengthening Caley Ocean Systems’ presence in the U.S.
Established in 1968 and based in Glasgow, Scotland, Caley Ocean Systems has established itself as a manufacturer of offshore handling
systems catering to international markets. The company specializes in engineering design, assembly, testing, installation and onsite support.
It also provides A-frames for submersibles and oceanographic research vessels, winch systems, and dive handling systems.
Caley Ocean Systems currently holds five patents, with one pending.