Fairbanks Morse Defense, Caley Ocean Team on LARS

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) finalized a teaming agreement with Caley Ocean Systems, a Pryme Group Company, to pursue launch and recovery, and other naval mechanical handling opportunities.

This collaboration expands FMD's capabilities to provide best-in-class marine technologies while strengthening Caley Ocean Systems’ presence in the U.S.

Established in 1968 and based in Glasgow, Scotland, Caley Ocean Systems has established itself as a manufacturer of offshore handling

systems catering to international markets. The company specializes in engineering design, assembly, testing, installation and onsite support.

It also provides A-frames for submersibles and oceanographic research vessels, winch systems, and dive handling systems.

Caley Ocean Systems currently holds five patents, with one pending.