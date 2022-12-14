Thursday, December 15, 2022
 
"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

  • Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto
  • SJH Commercial Diving vessel dedicated to the support of the array of subsea kite installations. Image courtesy SJH
Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands, supported by SJH Diving and its new Saab Seaeye Falcon. The subsea kite turbine is a unique concept created by developer Minesto to generate electricity in tidal streams and ocean currents using the principle of flying a stunt kite in the wind.

By swooping through the water in a constant figure of eight motion on a tethered cable, the kite turbine accelerates through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed.

The electricity generated from a kite turbine is several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. In support of multiple kite installations, Faroes-based SJH Commercial Diving will deploy their Seaeye Falcon underwater robot for inspecting power-cable runs along the seabed to the shore and inspecting and cleaning foundation points.  

Símin Jákup Højsted of SJH Diving, which has been involved in the project for two years, said the Falcon was the best choice for strong currents.
Minesto is a marine energy technology developer founded in 2007, since when it has successfully developed its unique marine energy technology called Deep Green.

The ability to also operate at low velocities makes Minesto's Deep Green the only technology to be cost-efficient in both tidal and ocean currents.
SJH’s Seaeye Falcon comes with a multi-beam sonar, single function and five function manipulators, a cathodic potential probe and a fully-kitted cleaning skid.

Minesto subsea kites awaiting installation. Photo courtesy Minesto

