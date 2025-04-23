Wednesday, April 23, 2025
 
New Wave Media

April 23, 2025

FarSounder: News Citizen Science Capabilities with Whale and Debris Reporting Feature

FarSounder has announced the release of a new citizen science feature in its latest SonaSoft™ software update, introducing the ability for users to report whale sightings and floating trash/debris. Credit: FarSounder

FarSounder has announced the release of a new citizen science feature in its latest SonaSoft™ software update, introducing the ability for users to report whale sightings and floating trash/debris. Credit: FarSounder

FarSounder has announced the release of a new citizen science feature in its latest SonaSoft™ software update. Building on its existing Data Sharing Program, this release introduces the ability for users to report whale sightings and floating trash/debris—further integrating marine conservation into day-to-day navigation for Argos users.

Since 2019, vessels equipped with FarSounder’s Argos sonars have had the ability to participate in citizen science by contributing to global seabed mapping. Argos users can do this through anonymized sharing of Local History Map (LHM) data, aiding initiatives like Seabed 2030 and the IHO’s crowd-sourced bathymetry database.

Through a simple pop-up box, users can log observations of whales or trash/debris with a single input. Each sighting is automatically geotagged and timestamped, then it can be securely uploaded and anonymized. FarSounder shares the data with trusted partners, including Whale Alert and Ocean Wise for whale sightings, and Eyesea for trash/debris reports. These organizations use the information to identify risk zones, track marine life, and address pollution hotspots.

“Our customers are already navigating smarter. Now they’re helping protect the oceans while they do it,” said Matthew Zimmerman, CEO of FarSounder. “This new feature gives mariners a simple way to support important conservation work around the world.”

This new layer of environmental awareness transforms Argos-equipped vessels into powerful tools for ocean protection. It reflects a broader vision at FarSounder: harnessing advanced navigation technologies not just for safety, but for sustainability. Now, with this latest update, those same vessels can play an active role in monitoring marine pollution and protecting wildlife.

Related News

Snakehead is a modular, reconfigurable, multi-mission underwater vehicle deployed from submarine large ocean interfaces, with a government-owned architecture, mission autonomy and vehicle software. Photo by Richard Allen, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

Navy Signals Need for New Large AUV Class

The Defense Innovation Unit of the Pentagon has issued a call under the Project Description "CAMP – Combat Autonomous Maritime…

Vatn Systems announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to further digitize and scale its manufacturing capabilities. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems, Palantir Partner to Scale Manufacturing of AUVs for National Defense

Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

Fish sheltering in Reefblock. Credit: Reefy

Reefblocks: Conservation Results After Two Years Since Installation

In 2023, 17 Reefblocks were installed in the Port of Rotterdam’s busiest shipping channel near Rozenburg, creating the modular Rotterdam Reef.

© shoma81 / Adobe Stock

Ocean Acidification: Warming’s “Evil Twin”

This week Sonardyne announced the integration of its CONTROS HydroC dissolved CO2 sensor from -4H-JENA engineering into its…

(Credit: Ashtead Technology)

Ashtead Technology Partners Up with EdgeTech for eBOSS Sonar System

Ashtead Technology has signed a global technology partnership with EdgeTech to bring the first eBOSS system to the subsea…

Source: NOC

NOC AUVs To Boost Portugal Ocean Science Research

A leading European research, technology and innovation organization has chosen underwater robotics from the UK’s National…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news