Saturday, February 19, 2022
 
New Wave Media

February 18, 2022

Farsounder Recommends Propspeed FoulFree for Sonar Transducers

Image courtesy Farsounder

Image courtesy Farsounder

Propspeed, an innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, received an endorsement from FarSounder, a pioneer in navigation and obstacle avoidance systems, which has tested the Propspeed Foulfree foul-release coating and recommends it for application by their customers, dealers and partner shipyards.

“Our unique, patented technology is designed to paint a clear picture of what lies ahead underwater and along the bottom,” said Cheryl Zimmerman, CEO, FarSounder. “Marine growth on our transducers could limit the effectiveness of our products and potentially put a vessel in a hazardous situation. When choosing a partner, it is also important to us that they are eco-friendly. Foulfree is a specialized foul-release coating that is biocide-free and does not poison marine growth.”

The FarSounder line of Argos navigation systems are cutting-edge of 3D forward-looking sonar systems. The Argos 1000, Argos 500, and Argos 350 provide customers with a whole suite of sophisticated navigation capabilities of interest to vessels ranging from luxury yachts to cruise ships to research vessels.

“We are proud to be tested and recommended by such a well-regarded brand,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “The FarSounder collision avoidance sonar technology is integral to the safety of ocean-going vessels and Foulfree has proven once again to effectively protect transducers with no degradation in performance.”

Certified by Airmar to result in no loss in transducer performance once applied, Foulfree releases marine growth, reducing the maintenance needed to keep transducers clean and streamlining water flow. Foulfree is a specialized foul-release coating that is biocide-free and does not poison marine growth. Once cured, Foulfree forms a super-slippery surface over the transducer, preventing marine growth from attaching to its surface. Offering a long service life – it lasts a minimum of 12 months, with an even longer life span in cooler climates.

Related News

Portland. Autosub 1 on its first ever official mission in Portland Harbour in 1996. All images from the National Oceanography Center.

Subsea Vehicles: Diving into the Autosub Program

In our last MTR, to mark 25 years of the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) working with AUVs, we talked with Dr. Maaten Furlong…

“Oi will be our first chance for a long time for a proper get-together with the industry. As we’re now also in our 50th year in business, we’re especially looking forward to welcoming clients and industry contacts, past and present, on to our stand (F300) to help celebrate this incredible milestone,” said Aidan Thorn, Sonardyne Business Development Manager for Marine Robotics. Image courtesy Sonardyne

Oi '22 Gains Traction for Live Exhibition in March

The organizers of Oceanology International (Oi), RX Global, have confirmed that the Oi 2022 event (ExCel London, March 15…

Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Wind Forecast: 45 Projects, $136B CapEx

As of the end of January 2022, there were over 45 projects in development representing a $136 billion capital expenditure…

Ulyx AUV being deployed during its first dives. Ifremer

iXblue SAS for Ifremer's new 6000m-rated AUV

Ifremer, the French Research Institute for Ocean Science, has received its new synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) from iXblue.

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon Injection Well in Norway

Offshore oil and gas drilling firm Transocean said Tuesday that one of its drilling rigs would later this year be used for…

On Jan. 13, 2022, NOAA’s GOES West satellite captured an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. (Image: NOAA)

Scientists Struggle to Monitor Tonga Volcano After Massive Underwater Eruption

Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sound Metrics Corp.

Sound Metrics is a leading manufcaturer of high-resolution imaging sonars The DIDSON brand of imaging sonars set a new standard for excellence in underwater vision. With the ARIS Explorer product range, Sound Metrics once again sets a new standard for imaging at extremely close ranges in all types of water.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future is Wide Open

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Oiler - 2 Openings, LIVING WAGE & BENEFITS!

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news