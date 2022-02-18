Farsounder Recommends Propspeed FoulFree for Sonar Transducers

Propspeed, an innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, received an endorsement from FarSounder, a pioneer in navigation and obstacle avoidance systems, which has tested the Propspeed Foulfree foul-release coating and recommends it for application by their customers, dealers and partner shipyards.

“Our unique, patented technology is designed to paint a clear picture of what lies ahead underwater and along the bottom,” said Cheryl Zimmerman, CEO, FarSounder. “Marine growth on our transducers could limit the effectiveness of our products and potentially put a vessel in a hazardous situation. When choosing a partner, it is also important to us that they are eco-friendly. Foulfree is a specialized foul-release coating that is biocide-free and does not poison marine growth.”

The FarSounder line of Argos navigation systems are cutting-edge of 3D forward-looking sonar systems. The Argos 1000, Argos 500, and Argos 350 provide customers with a whole suite of sophisticated navigation capabilities of interest to vessels ranging from luxury yachts to cruise ships to research vessels.

“We are proud to be tested and recommended by such a well-regarded brand,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “The FarSounder collision avoidance sonar technology is integral to the safety of ocean-going vessels and Foulfree has proven once again to effectively protect transducers with no degradation in performance.”

Certified by Airmar to result in no loss in transducer performance once applied, Foulfree releases marine growth, reducing the maintenance needed to keep transducers clean and streamlining water flow. Foulfree is a specialized foul-release coating that is biocide-free and does not poison marine growth. Once cured, Foulfree forms a super-slippery surface over the transducer, preventing marine growth from attaching to its surface. Offering a long service life – it lasts a minimum of 12 months, with an even longer life span in cooler climates.