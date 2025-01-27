 
January 27, 2025

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: USS Constitution - Still on Duty

Image courtesy Kathy Smith

The Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast, hosted by Kathy A. Smith,  is dedicated to the People & the Science of Maritime Archaeology.

EPISODE 6 – Guest: Ryan Miranda

USS Constitution: Still on Duty

“I was able to go below decks and see and touch some of the original ribs and the keel that’s still original. That was a really cool experience.” Ryan Miranda

The USS Constitution was launched in 1797 and is still a commissioned naval warship. Constitution became known as “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 as the wooden ship’s sturdy oak hull seemed impenetrable against enemy cannonballs. Today, the ship, located at Charlestown Navy Yard, is crewed by approximately 75 enlisted US Navy sailors and serves as a training ship as well as a tourist attraction.

Ryan Miranda, who graduated from East Carolina University’s Maritime Studies Program in 2020, wrote his thesis about the famous ship titled Oak, Steel, and Men: The History of USS Constitution through Artifact Biographies. Miranda’s career has taken him around the world to work on diverse maritime archaeology projects.

In this episode, Miranda talks with host Kathy A. Smith about his early interest in the underwater world, his thesis, and how technological advances like augmented reality are changing the way the public can interact with shipwrecks.

About Ryan Miranda
Ryan Miranda is a maritime archeologist and historian with a master's in Maritime studies from East Carolina University. From the Chesapeake Bay to the shores of Costa Rica and the Gulf Coast of Texas, his career has allowed for diverse experiences in underwater research and cultural resource management. His interest in emerging technologies focuses on technologies to improve the public's knowledge about maritime archeology and the stories it reveals about the past.

Tune in and subscribe here:

 


