May 29, 2020

Final Windfloat Atlantic Floating Wind Turbine Heads Offshore

Credit: Bourbon Subsea Services

The third - and final - floating wind turbine has been towed offshore as part of the Windfloat Atlantic project, located 20 km from Viana do Castelo on the Portuguese coast. 

The project, dubbed the first floating offshore wind farm in continental Europe, is operated by the Windplus consortium, consisting of EDP Renováveis (54.4%), Engie (25%), Repsol (19.4%) and Principle Power Inc. (1.2%). 

Bourbon Subsea Services is responsible for the towing and the connection of the 8.4 MW floating wind turbine supplied by MHI Vestas.

With the support of three vessels (the Bourbon Orca AHTS, a port tug, and an ROV support vessel laying electrical cables), a team of more than 70 people will set the final floating wind turbine up. After towing and connection to the preinstalled anchor lines, Bourbon will carry out the electrical connection operations.  

The operation will be completed when this final floating wind turbine is fixed to the mooring system placed in the area and connected to the existing structures in the offshore wind farm. 

The other two turbines - installed in October and December 2019 - are already operating and are connected to Portugal's national grid.

With a total capacity of 25MW, these will be the most powerful floating wind turbines ever installed. Bourbon Subsea Services has told Offshore Engineer that the installation could be completed by mid-next week or earlier, depending on the weather.

Bourbon Subsea Services CEO Patrick Belenfant said: "This last step in the WindFloat Atlantic project marks a turning point for floating wind power, which goes from the prototype to a pre-industrial stage. The successful completion of this project demonstrates the potential of floating wind turbines and is a source of pride for BOURBON, which is taking part in the development of renewable energies, drawing on years of experience and professionalism at sea."

Project partners include Principle Power, the joint venture between Navantia/Windar, Grupo A. Silva Matos, Bourbon, wind turbine supplier MHI Vestas, and dynamic cable supplier JDR Cables.




-

 

Credit: Bourbon Subsea Services

