Fincantieri, Edge ink deal to Develop Underwater Solutions

Fincantieri and Edge sign a MoU to develop underwater solutions through the MAESTRAL joint venture. The MAESTRAL JV will be in charge of the design, development and construction of underwater systems

The official signing took place in Rome, as part of the state visit to Italy by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Fincantieri, one of the world's leading groups in highly complex shipbuilding, and EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defense groups, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that expands and strengthens the agreement signed in Paris in November 2024 in the rapidly evolving diving sector. A strengthening of the collaboration aimed at further consolidating the partnership between the two companies through MAESTRAL, their shipbuilding joint venture based in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement is based on the collaboration between the two companies to develop underwater technologies, supporting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in becoming a regional reference point in innovation in this field.

The cooperation between Fincantieri and Edge will be focused on the design, development and construction of unmanned systems for the protection of critical underwater infrastructures and the mapping of the seabed, new generation submarines, drone carriers and light torpedoes.





