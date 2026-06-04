 
New Wave Media

June 4, 2026

Fincantieri’s WASS and Magellan Partner on Canadian Underwater Defense

(Credit: Fincantieri)

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri's subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems and Magellan Aerospace Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore industrial cooperation aimed at supporting Canada's underwater defense capabilities.

The agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to identify and develop areas of cooperation related to heavyweight torpedoes and torpedo countermeasure systems.

Under the arrangement, WASS and Magellan will assess opportunities for Canadian industrial participation across a range of activities, including component production, energetic sections, subassemblies, final assembly and factory testing, as well as maintenance and in-service support.

The collaboration is intended to support Canada's defense sovereignty and strengthen local industrial participation in underwater defense programs.

WASS, which specializes in underwater defense systems, will contribute its experience in the design and development of advanced underwater technologies, while Magellan will provide its established industrial presence in Canada.

The agreement creates a foundation for future cooperation aimed at developing sustainable industrial capabilities in Canada across the lifecycle of underwater defense systems, including production, support and sustainment activities.

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