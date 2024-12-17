Tuesday, December 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 17, 2024

Fincantieri, Sparkle Join Forces for Subsea Cables Protection

(Credit: Fincantieri)

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and services provider Sparkle have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of technological solutions for the surveillance and protection of subsea telecommunications cables.

Through shared and specialized work teams, Fincantieri and Sparkle will analyze the requirements for improving the security of subsea telecommunications infrastructures, identifying innovative technologies and solutions to ensure their operational resilience.

Fincantieri, with its expertise in the underwater domain, is developing advanced solutions for surveillance and protection of subsea infrastructure, combining its established know-how in the shipbuilding industry with cutting-edge technologies.

The company considers the underwater sector as a key dimension for sustainable economic development, given the current geopolitical tensions and the increasing dependence on these strategic infrastructures. This collaboration strengthens Fincantieri's position as a key player in the global market for underwater technological innovation.

With a proprietary fiber-optic network stretching more than 600,000 km across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia, of which 90% is laid on submarine cables, Sparkle has always been committed to the protection of these strategic infrastructures - fundamental to the country's socioeconomic development and security - through their constant monitoring and the introduction of the most advanced physical and digital security systems.

The agreement with Fincantieri is part of collaborations with major players in the sector, including the Italian Navy, with which Sparkle has been working since 2022 to protect its proprietary subsea cables and neighboring areas, and the Polo Nazionale della dimensione Subacquea (PNS, Italian national hub of the underwater dimension) which brings together the national public and private excellences operating in the sector.

“The agreement with Sparkle marks an important step in our technological development path in the protection of critical submarine infrastructure. We are ready to deploy our group's know-how to develop cutting-edge solutions that combine reliability and innovation.

“Thanks to this collaboration, in addition to strengthening our commitment to digital security, we concretize the development of civilian submarine alongside the military one, and project the role of Fincantieri and Italy as an industrial leader on an international scale, through synergies between national excellences,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Director of Fincantieri.

Related News

Image courtesy Teledyne RD Instruments

Teledyne ADCP Selected for 63-ft. Hybrid Ocean Monitoring Vessel

Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP) from Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI) has been chosen for a 63-foot hybrid catamaran…

The AUV DeepLeng navigates autonomously in a frozen lake during field tests in Sweden. Copyright: DFKI

SeaMe Project to Leverage AUVs, AI to 'Stand Watch' in Offshore Wind Farms

In the Sustainable Ecosystem Approach in Monitoring the Marine Environment (SeaMe) project, RWE is collaborating with research…

Monopile installation operation at CVOW project (Credit: Dominion Energy)

JDR Secures Cabling Work at Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), the global subsea cable and umbilical supplier and service provider, has secured a significant contract…

(Credit: Red7Marine)

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Marine construction contractor Red7Marine has supported subsea solutions specialist N-Sea Group in a critical export cable…

Source: Wavefront Systems

Wavefront's Intruder Detection Sonar Chosen for Corvettes

Sonar technology company Wavefront Systems has been awarded a contract by global defense company MARSS Group to deliver its…

© Anoo / Adobe Stock

Sweden Seeks Return of Chinese Ship Linked to Baltic Sea Subsea Cable Sabotage

Sweden is asking a Chinese vessel to return to Swedish waters to help facilitate the Nordic country's investigation into…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The art of surveying artificial reefs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news