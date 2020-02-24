 
February 24, 2020

Fincantieri Teams-up with UAE's Marakeb

Image: Marakeb Technologies

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and United Arab Emirates electronic firm Marakeb Technologies, have agreed to form a global partnership in the field of autonomous technology.

The agreement was signed by Basel Shuhaiber, Chief Executive Officer of Marakeb Technologies, and Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Business at the 2020 Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement is intended to initiate a cross-evaluation of Fincantieri’s current automation solutions and Marakeb Technologies’ patented unmanned technology, as well as to jointly develop applications on various vessel types in Fincantieri’s portfolio.

The global partnership aspires to establish future commercial opportunities in regional and international markets, by uniting Marakeb’s proven track-record in the MENA region and Fincantieri’s strong interest in the integration of new technologies and in the expansion of its global footprint.

Basel Shuhaiber, CEO of Marakeb Technologies: “Marakeb Technologies aims to expand its capabilities in the field of autonomy through a strategic partnership with Fincantieri. Our collective strengths in the integration of unmanned technologies will enable us to create unique opportunities in the UAE and abroad”.

Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Vessel Business Unit, stated: “This agreement strengthens our group in many respects. Indeed, together with Marakeb Technologies, not only will our positioning in the area be enhanced by a top-level partnership, but it will also give us the chance of exploring new opportunities. From an innovation standpoint, this agreement will also allow us to kick-start the development of cutting-edge solutions.”

