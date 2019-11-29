 
New Wave Media

November 29, 2019

First Subsea Wins Dutch Wind Farm Work

First Subsea cable protection systems (CPS) for the Export Cables and Cross Over Protection for TenneT’s Net op zee Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore wind farm. (Photo: First Subsea)

First Subsea cable protection systems (CPS) for the Export Cables and Cross Over Protection for TenneT’s Net op zee Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore wind farm. (Photo: First Subsea)

First Subsea announced it has been selected by Van Oord / Cablel to supply cable protection systems (CPS) for the export cables and cross over protection for TenneT’s Net op zee Hollandse Kust (zuid) offshore wind farm located 20 kilometers off the coast of The Hague in the Netherlands.

First Subsea said it will engineer, test and supply a CPS for the protection of the 220 kV Export Cables and the 66 kV Interlink Cable between the J-tube at the offshore sub-stations, Alpha and Beta. The platforms shall be of a jacket design and J-tubes used to guide and protect the export cables entering the platforms. The export cables are protected by the CPS, which is  installed on top of the scour protection and trenched beyond the scour protection.

The CPS has been designed to ensure the power cables are protected against vortex induced vibrations, instability due to waves and currents, touchdown protection, edge scour and abrasion. In addition, it provides improved cable fatigue performance, optimized installation and simple disconnection should it be required.

The scope of work also includes crossing protection for four submarine power cables which will each cross three pipelines. A total of 12 pipeline crossings shall be supplied and installed by Van Oord / Cablel. The crossing designs consist of a CPS, which will be designed and supplied by First Subsea.

Email

Related News

Photo Credit: Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

In 1976, testing began by the Naval Electronics Laboratory Center of two fiber optic undersea tow cables. This was done to…

The UK North Sea seabed survey – CGG's largest ever – is partly funded by supermajor BP (File photo: BP)

CGG Announces Largest Ever Seabed Survey

French geoscience company CGG said it will perform its largest seabed survey to date in the UK Central North Sea.Prefunded in part by BP…

(Photo: Vår Energi)

NOV Wins Balder Pipe Work

Oilfield services firm NOV said it will provide more than 90 kilometers of flexible pipe systems for the Balder field in…

(Photo: Saipem)

Saipem/Subsea 7 Merger Would Create Subsea Giant

Services firm Saipem is considering a merger with rival Subsea 7 in an effort to weather the prolonged industry downturn…

Saipem Constellation (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Wins Subsea Contract in Guyana

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said it has been awarded a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration…

(Image: FutureOn)

Subsea Digital Alliance Launched

Showcasing Norwegian digital solutions, the Subsea Digital Alliance has been launched to bring smart cloud collaboration…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news