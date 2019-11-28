 
November 28, 2019

First Subsea Lifting Tools for Allseas

First Subsea said it has been awarded a contract to supply three Ballgrab Internal Lifting Tools (ILT) to pipelay, heavy lift and subsea construction company Allseas. The tools are designed for lifting loads up to 900mT and will be used by Allseas for offshore decommissioning projects.

The First Subsea ILT tools are designed to be inserted into a tubular receptacle attached to the structure to be lifted. The ILT tools for Allseas will cover an internal receptacle diameter range from 660mm (26 inch) to 1524mm (60 inch).

The first planned offshore operation will be the Tyra Redevelopment Project, when the ILT tools will be used to lift the top jacket structures for Tyra East D Flare Jacket and Tyra West D Flare Jacket.

First Subsea Ballgrab connectors have been used in offshore deployment and recovery operations since 1994. They have established a comprehensive ILT track record in both Oil and Gas, and Renewable energy applications which include decommissioning Frigg on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2006.

More recently a 600mT ILT was used on the Wikinger offshore wind farm to perform the lifting of a Piling Template from the deck of vessel to the seabed and after the piles were run, the template was picked up and recovered. Over a period of 3 months the tool performed over 150 lifting operations with no incidents.

Allseas
