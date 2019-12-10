First Subsea CPS for WindFloat

UK's developer and supplier of connectors, First Subsea has delivered a beach landing Cable Protection System for the export cables on the 25MW WindFloat Atlantic project, located 20 kilometers off the coast of Viana do Castelo in Portugal.



Hengtong Group was contracted through its Submarine Business Units to deliver the export cable for the beach export system which was installed on schedule by its contractor DeepOcean at the end of June 2019.



The cable protection system is designed to suit the export cable and consists of clamps, bellmouth and cable protection. First Subsea project manager Ross Carrington said: “With the close cooperation and support of our client DeepOcean, we successfully delivered another project together.”



Sales and business development director Greg Campbell-Smith said: “We are pleased to be part of two different scopes on this project, having supplied the platform mooring connectors to the Windplus floating platforms supplied by Principle Power Inc.”



WindFloat Atlantic uses cutting-edge technology from Principle Power, which enables the installation of floating platform in deep waters that were previously inaccessible and where abundant wind resources can be harnessed.