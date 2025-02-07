 
New Wave Media

February 7, 2025

JW Fishers Mini-Cam Bolsters Police Search Diving Efforts

(Credit: Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office / JW Fishers Manufacturing)

(Credit: Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office / JW Fishers Manufacturing)

JW Fishers Manufacturing has supplied its MC-2HD mini camera to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, strengthening its capabilities for water recovery operations.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office recently purchased a JW Fishers' MC-2HD mini camera, which is being deployed in multiple training operations and evidence searches of the department's Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USRT).

The compact device easily mounts on Kirby Morgan helmets or can be utilized with an optional handle and added LED light. The HD camera enables divers to navigate the depths while transmitting live video back to the surface team, allowing for prompt guidance and support whenever needed.

The USRT is responsible for all water recovery operations within the county, including, but not limited to, the recovery of drowned persons. The USRT is also crucial in recovering criminal evidence and/or property within county waterways and is active in community water safety events.

"Our team utilizes a variety of electronics to aid in the search of evidence ranging from side scan sonar, sector scan sonar, ROVs, metal detectors, and now the MC-2 HD camera system. Since the camera was delivered, we’ve deployed it in multiple training operations and evidence searches alike.  

"It’s been beneficial not only for the topside support to monitor what the diver sees in real-time and to aid in searching for evidence but also for the diver to utilize the integrated dive light. The divers have reported that they like that the light is dimmable, so in areas of high silt or debris, it can be adjusted to prevent the search area from being over-saturated with light," Joel Gebauer, WCSO Sergeant and Team Commander.

Related News

Dancing Krill

Chase, probe, embrace, flex, push. It’s probably too much information, but that is how krill mate.The behavior was recorded…

(Credit: Fugro)

NOAA Engages Fugro for Hydrographic Survey Services

Fugro has secured a new five-year contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for hydrographic…

Image courtesy Kathy A. Smith

PODCAST - Underwater Robotics: Giving Marine Scientists Superpowers

PODCAST: Fascinated by Shipwrecks - Episode 7 – Guest: Dr. Art Trembanis, University of Delaware According to marine scientist…

Image of a mosquito wing created with the quantum optical microscope. (Shabir Barzanjeh / University of Calgary)

The Quantum Economy

This week at Marine Technology News...The quantum economy is not just a distant dream – it's unfolding right now, offering…

Source: TII

ADNOC Targets Quantum Technology for CCS

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE, both part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), have…

Source: US Navy

US Navy Divers Get Augmented Vision Display

The US Office of Naval Research’s (ONR) Warfighter Performance Department has developed a system which enables divers to…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Marine’s Slocum G3 And Sentinel Gliders: Enhanced Ocean Monitoring Then and Now
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news