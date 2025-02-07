JW Fishers Mini-Cam Bolsters Police Search Diving Efforts

JW Fishers Manufacturing has supplied its MC-2HD mini camera to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, strengthening its capabilities for water recovery operations.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office recently purchased a JW Fishers' MC-2HD mini camera, which is being deployed in multiple training operations and evidence searches of the department's Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USRT).

The compact device easily mounts on Kirby Morgan helmets or can be utilized with an optional handle and added LED light. The HD camera enables divers to navigate the depths while transmitting live video back to the surface team, allowing for prompt guidance and support whenever needed.

The USRT is responsible for all water recovery operations within the county, including, but not limited to, the recovery of drowned persons. The USRT is also crucial in recovering criminal evidence and/or property within county waterways and is active in community water safety events.

"Our team utilizes a variety of electronics to aid in the search of evidence ranging from side scan sonar, sector scan sonar, ROVs, metal detectors, and now the MC-2 HD camera system. Since the camera was delivered, we’ve deployed it in multiple training operations and evidence searches alike.

"It’s been beneficial not only for the topside support to monitor what the diver sees in real-time and to aid in searching for evidence but also for the diver to utilize the integrated dive light. The divers have reported that they like that the light is dimmable, so in areas of high silt or debris, it can be adjusted to prevent the search area from being over-saturated with light," Joel Gebauer, WCSO Sergeant and Team Commander.