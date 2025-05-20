FLANQ Debuts USV for Maritime Surveillance, Special Forces Ops

FLANQ, a German-based maritime defense solutions provider, launched Q-RECON, a European designed and built uncrewed surface vessel (USV) for operations in the littoral domain.

Developed in response to an urgent operational requirement from a European customer, Q-RECON is a lightweight, two-meter long, two-man portable USV purpose-built for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical interdiction.

A 30 kg internal payload bay supports a range of sensors, including 360°-night vision and multi-spectral cameras, ideal for covert monitoring, infrastructure inspections and beach landing surveys. Q-RECON delivers reliable performance and adaptability across a wide range naval mission scenarios, including single-use, making it a valuable asset for naval special forces.

Powered by dual FLANQ-designed vectored jet drives, Q-RECON achieves agile manueuvrability and burst speeds of up to 30 knots. Its navigational suite includes onboard autopilot, GPS, IMU, and optional dead-reckoning capability for operations in GNSS-denied environments.

At the core of its mission versatility is FLANQ’s proprietary Q-KONTROL and Q-MIND hardware and software stack, enabling simplified, in-theatre payload reconfiguration and autonomous route planning—critical for real-time adaptation during dynamic operations.

Q-RECON is making its industry debut at the Combined Naval Event in Farnborough, UK next week, where it will be on display on FLANQ’s stand, F24.