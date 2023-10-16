Can Floating Wind Farms Exist in Harmony with Marine Life, Other Industries? RWE Launches Competition to Find Out

German energy firm RWE has launched its first global “Floating Wind Co-use Competition”, as it is looking for solutions to promote the co-existence of floating wind farms with other sea users and biodiversity enhancement.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “We are one of the world leaders in offshore wind and are diligently working on innovation. We see sustainability and biodiversity enhancement as integral parts during the development, construction and operation of our wind farms.

"We have installed the world’s first recyclable rotor blades, signed an agreement for ‘green’ fuel service operation vessels and we are looking into artificial reefs to enhance biodiversity - to name only a few examples. Now, we want to further promote new technology and new ideas for floating offshore wind, which especially supporting our strategy to build biodiversity net positive offshore wind farms in future.”

RWE invites start-ups, scale-ups, research institutes as well as other individuals and organisations to propose solutions to promote co-existence with other sea-based activities to support local marine stakeholders - especially the fisheries. Furthermore, the company is looking for innovations, which minimise the environmental impact on wildlife and which have a net-positive impact on biodiversity.

The innovations should provide positive opportunities for local marine stakeholders, and ideally protect the marine ecosystem simultaneously, the company said.

"Winners get the chance to explore the value of their innovation for floating offshore wind farms with RWE’s in-house experts and to work with RWE’s global development teams, which drive forward floating wind projects in Europe, Asia and America. The winners are also eligible to a monetary research grant to further develop their ideas," RWE said.

Participants can submit their proposal to RWE until 31st December 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST).