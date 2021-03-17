 
New Wave Media

March 17, 2021

Forum Energy Technologies Targets Growth in South America

(Photo: Forum Energy Technologies)

(Photo: Forum Energy Technologies)

U.S.-based oilfield products supplier Forum Energy Technologies (FET) said it has entered into a partnership with Deepsea Technologies Equipamentos Industriais Ltda to represent its operations in Brazil as part of the business’ long-term growth strategy in South America.

Deepsea Technologies provides engineered products and services to the oil and gas industry globally, with a key focus in delivering solutions for subsea and topside production systems and subsea intervention systems.

The partnership will see Deepsea Technologies provide business development and engineering support on behalf of FET in Brazil. It will also deliver full servicing, repair, calibration, upgrades and modifications for FET remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and associated tooling. Deepsea Technologies will also have responsibility for the repair and calibration of FET torque machines.

Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President - Subsea Vehicles, said, “We continue to see strong demand for our products in Brazil and recognize the need to appoint a local partner to increase our in-country presence and support our ambitious strategy.

“[Deepsea Technologies] provides us with a strong channel to complement our existing framework across the academic, survey and energy markets.

“This agreement ensures that our clients in Brazil receive the same streamlined and consistent support they are accustomed to around the globe.”

Related News

Credit: Minesto

Minesto, Schneider Electric to Build "Ocean Energy Farms"

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Friday it had signed an agreement with Schneider Electric to work together to develop…

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

After several false starts, 2021 is the year when the U.S. offshore wind industry begins to realize its potential. This is according to Philip Lewis…

Credit: MENCK

Allseas to Use MENCK Hammers for German Offshore Wind Project

Acteon's pile-driving operating company MENCK has won a contract with offshore installation company Allseas to deliver piledriving…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire the Sweden-based…

File Photo: Rovco

Rovco in Management Shift as CEO Set to Lead New Robotics firm Vaarst

Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV services to the offshore energy industry, on Thursday said its CEO would lead a new start-up technology company…

Credit:3D at Depth

Subsea LiDar Specialist Ventures into Offshore Geophysical Survey Business

3D at Depth, a company specializing in commercial Subsea LiDAR (SL) laser technology, and a provider of underwater survey…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

iXBlue

iXBlue is an independent industrial worldwide group well-known for the design, development and manufacture of equipment, integrated systems and solutions for civil and military industries, oceanology, aeronautics and spatial industries. Its innovative technology is used for navigation…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news