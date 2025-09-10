Wednesday, September 10, 2025
 
Forum Energy Technologies Upgrades ROVs for Global Vessel Operator

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has been awarded a contract to upgrade two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for a global vessel operator, significantly enhancing the performance, efficiency and reliability of the systems.

The upgraded systems will be equipped with FET’s latest control system, ICE Unity, plus FET’s proven system architecture including hydraulic manifolds, junction boxes and thrusters. Once delivered the systems will receive FET’s support services, as well as a minimum of 10 years protection from obsolescence.

FET’s latest contract win follows a string of recent sales, including two XLX-C ROVs delivered to a UAE-based offshore construction firm and a Super Mohawk II ROV to a North American subsea organization.

As well as supplying new ROV models to market, FET has completed a series of ROV modernization campaigns for clients, contributing to sustainability initiatives across the subsea sector.  

